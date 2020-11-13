FXTM: Flexible exchange rate’ll boost investment

Mr. Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, has said that a flexible exchange rate that allows the natural forces of supply and demand to determine the equilibrium value of the naira will create transparency and ultimately boosting foreign investor interest towards Nigerian assets.

Otunuga, who stated this yesterday at a virtual media roundtable, said: “The question is whether Nigeria will be able to handle the aftermath from a free-floating naira. Such a move may result in a sharp depreciation in the Naira which may hit consumers as inflation sky rockets and purchasing power crumbles. “All in all, the idea of a free-floating Nigeria could elevate Nigeria’s economic prospects and offer transparency.

However, this will depend on whether the country had the ability to bounce back from the potential pain inflicted by a tumbling naira,” he said. He noted that the Nigeria’s stock market was up since the start of the year, adding that this was based around investors hunting for profit at a time where the country’s fixed income market is offering negative real yields.

“While the capital market could push higher in the near and even benefit from external forces like Biden’s victory and a potential cure for COVID-19, gains are likely to capped by Nigeria’s domestic economic conditions,” he said On impact the election of Joe Biden would have on the emerging market as regards investments, Otunuga said: “A Biden presidency could bring an improved, even stronger bilateral relations and prospects of a more predictable policy towards Nigeria.

