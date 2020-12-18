Business

FXTM launches financial investing, trading school

FXTM, part of the Exinity Group yesterday announced the launch of itsFXTMSchoolof Financial Investing and Trading (FIT). FIT is a comprehensive knowledgeand skillsbuilding program designed for traders seeking financial inclusion through the world of trading. According to a statement from FXTM, participants in the FIT program will enjoy interactive learning sessions delivered by market experts through a mix of face-to-face and online sessions.

“Through a four-course module, bothnoviceandmore experienced traders will be able to build the know-how needed to succeed in trading the financial markets: “Explaining the details of the course module the firm said: “First phase, The Beginner.

This kick-off course covers the basics of the financial markets and how trading works.Second phase, The High-School. Attendees will learn simple trading strategies and the importance of risk management. “Third phase, The Undergraduate. Practical workshops to apply knowledge gainedtodateaswellasadeepdiveintotechnicaltradingcovering Pivot Points, Indicators, and Oscillators.Fourth phase, The Graduate.

The final module offers students the chance to choose an elective course such as Trader Psychology, Harmonic Patterns, or Eliot Wave Theory and more.” Country Director of FXTM Nigeria, Abiola Akinyele, said: “By working closely with our clients we have observed that, despite the abundance of trading information available online, many of our clients are looking for more personalised and interactive learning experiences”.

