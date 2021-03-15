News

FY 2020: Coronation Merchant Bank posts N5.784bn profit before tax

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, declaring a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N5.784 billion.

Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director of Coronation Merchant Bank, Banjo Adegbohungbe,  said that:  “Despite the challenges in our operating environment, we navigated the headwinds that characterised the year to deliver strong results. In a year when the entire world grappled with the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we strengthened our partnerships with our customers and created sustainable value for our shareholders”.

He  further said: “Despite the volatile environment in 2020, Profit before Tax increased by 15% from N5.024 billion in 2019 to N5.784 billion while Total Assets grew by 63% from N253.35 billion in 2019 to N412.36 billion in 2020. Non-interest income grew by 23%, mainly driven by trading income that compensated for the declining yield environment in the market.

“Risk assets increased by 69% as the Bank continued to support its customers through difficult times. Cost of risk remained at a healthy level of 0.14% while Non-Performing Loans was nil; which reflects the efficacy of our risk management framework and sound corporate governance.  Operating expense grew moderately at 14% YoY in spite of the impact of FX devaluation and rising inflation which closed at 15.75% as at December 2020.

“During the year, we concluded our maiden international credit rating by Fitch with B- (stable outlook) as at 31 December 2020. The Bank’s bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment is a reflection of the strength of its franchise, the efficacy of its business strategy and its commitment to delivering long term value for its clients.

“In addition to this, the Bank raised several tranches of Commercial papers and issued its maiden subordinated bond which was fully subscribed, raising over N25 billion.  The continued positive results recorded by the Bank  in its issues of commercial papers and bonds is a testament to its strong credit rating in the capital markets and growing levels of investor confidence.”

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited attained a strong investment grade rating of “A+” with a stable outlook in 2020 (the highest among Merchant Banks in Nigeria) from Nigeria’s foremost rating Agency – Agusto & Co. The bank has also been rated ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook by Fitch, one of the ‘Top 3’ global rating agencies, making it the first and only Nigerian Merchant Bank to receive an international risk rating.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Oyetola: Education, learning, vital tools for success in life

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Encomiums were on Saturday poured on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola by the old Students of his secondary school for being a good ambassador in public office.   That was even as the governor said education and learning remained the tools needed for success in life as he reminisced about his days in secondary school. He spoke […]
News

Private financier to FG: Invest massively in agriculture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An agriculture expert and the Managing Director, Prince of Courage Nigeria Limited, Prince Aina Kazeem Owolabi, has called on the federal and state governments invest massively in agriculture if truly the nation wants to diversify its economy with the view to accelerate its growth.   Aina also noted that the nation’s long neglect of agriculture […]
News

Makinde to clear retirees’ N26bn gratuity

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State government yesterday disclosed its readiness to offset backlog of gratuity owed retired workers of the state from 2013 to June 2020, stating that the state had paid N1.4billion from January 2020 to August 2020. Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, said Governor Seyi Makinde has made it a matter of state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica