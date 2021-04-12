FY’20: 11 banks pay N158.95bn in taxes

Eleven banks in the country paid a total of N158.95 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) last year.

The amount represents 15.2 per cent (N28.56 billion) drop, when compared with the N187.51 billion that the lenders paid to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in 2019, findings by New Telegraph show.

The banks are Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), FBN Holdings, Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling Bank Plc and Ecobank Trans National Incorporated.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the audited FY’20 financial statements released by the banks, for instance, shows that at N34.1 billion, Ecobank TransNational Incorporated’s CIT expenses last year is 30 per cent lower than the N48.79 billion that the pan-African lender reported for 2019. Zenith Bank reported CIT expenses of N25.29 billion in 2020, compared with the N34.45 billion the lender paid in the preceding year

Also, UBA paid N18.10 billion in tax expenses last year as against the N22.10 billion it reported for 2019. Similarly, FBN Holdings’ financial statement indicates that it paid N8.11 billion in income tax expenses in 2020 as against N9.24 billion in the previous year.

Tier 2 lender, Stanbic IBTC, also reported lower- N11.51 billion- tax expenses last year compared with the N15.89 billion it paid in 2019. Fidelity Bank paid N1.40 billion in CIT expenses last year compared with N1.93 billion in 2019. However, the remaining six lenders reported higher income tax expenses for 2020 compared with the previous year.

Specifically, Access Bank paid N19.91 billion as tax expenses last year compared with the N17.87 billion it reported for 2019. At N36.66 billion, Guaranty Trust Bank’s income tax expenses in 2020 were 5.2 per cent higher than the N34.84billion it paid in the preceding year.

FCMB paid N1.87 billion in income tax expenses last year, as against the N1.75 billion it reported for 2019. At N845 million, Union Bank’s CIT expenses in 2020 rose by 76.78 per cent when compared with N478 million for the previous year.

Sterling Bank is also reported paying more in income tax expenses –N1.13 billion- last year as against the N70 million it paid in 2019. Under Nigerian laws, the CIT rate is 30 per cent for large companies (com- panies with annual turnover of N100 million and above), assessed on a preceding year basis (i.e. tax is charged on profits for the accounting year ending in the year preceding assessment). Analysts attribute the decline in CIT paid by some banks last year to the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, which plunged the global as well as the Nigerian economy into its worst recession since the Great Depression.

For instance, the fullyear financial results of the 11 banks for the period ended December 31, 2020, show that their combined profit before tax (PBT) stood at N1.085 trillion, lower than the N1.097 trillion they posted for 2019.

In fact, a recent National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) report showed that Federal Government revenue from CIT in 2020 fell by 5.92 per cent to N1.41 trillion from N1.50 trillion recorded in 2019.

In the last few years, the Federal Government, as part of its efforts aimed at ensuring that the fate of the nation’s economy is no longer primarily determined by developments in the international oil market, had, through the FIRS, introduced several initiatives to improve tax revenue collection.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission Chief to Nigeria, Jesmin Rahman, said in July last year that: “Nigeria has one of the lowest revenue levels globally and much lower than peers in sub-Saharan Africa and other oil exporters.”

