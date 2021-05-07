Business

FY’20: Shareholders commend Sterling Bank’s performance

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Shareholders of Sterling Bank Plc have commended the board and management of the bank for the remarkable display of resilience, improved financial performance and returns on investment in 2020 despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the global and local economic environment. They also approved resolutions for the declaration of a dividend of five kobo per share, the election of directors, remuneration of auditors and the election of shareholders’ representatives on the statutory audit committee.

The shareholders gave the commendation and approved recommendations at the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank held by proxy in Lagos yesterday and streamed live across digital platforms. The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) had approved attendance at the AGM to be by proxy only due to restriction on large gatherings to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Commenting on the bank’s performance, Mr Matthew Akinlade, President of Nigeria Solidarity Shareholders Association (NSSA), commended the bank for consistently improving on its earnings per share in the last five years. In her comments, Mrs Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator of Pragmatic Shareholders Association, congratulated the bank for another successful year.

She applauded the Board and Management for the significant growth in total assets and deposit base, improved retained earnings, increased profit before tax and reduced operating costs and non-performing loans. Mr Boniface Okezie, National Chairman of Progressive Shareholders Association, also commended the bank for its achievement in a pandemic year. He appreciated the bank’s management for the consistent dividend payout, while urging it to continue to pursue its repositioning strategies aggressively to ensure it competes favourably in the industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Total records revenue shrink as profit dips to N2.244bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Total Nigeria Plc (TNPLC) has recorded 30 per cent shrink in revenue for the financial year 2020. The leading petroleum marketing company, which stated this in its unaudited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, added that its profit dipped two per cent to N2.244 billion in 2020.   The unaudited financial statement […]
Business

Nigeria’s gas reserves amount to nothing if not utilised’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Tony Attah, has said that the large deposit of gas resources in Nigeria will amount to nothing if the gas is not developed and utilised urgently to meet the nation’s energy needs.   Attah said this at the presummit conference of the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit […]
Business

Driving 5G deployment in Nigeria

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

With the successful trials of 5G technology in Nigeria last year, many had anticipated a full commercial rollout this year. However, the viral conspiracy against the technology had delayed the process. But the country’s telecom regulator has moved on with a deployment plan, factoring in proper consultations with all stakeholders. SAMSON AKINTARO reports As the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica