FY21: 10 banks earn N557.91bn in fees, commission

Ten deposit money banks in the country raked in a total of N557.91 billion in fees and commission income in 2021, about N122.17billion (28.04 per cent) higher than the N435.74billion that they generated  in the previous year, according to FY’21 financial statements released by the lenders.
The DMBs are three Tier 1 lenders- Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and GTCO; six Tier 2 banks- First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank- and Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank-Jaiz Bank Plc.
Nigerian lenders derive their fee and commission income from account maintenance charges, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) charg  es, fees from other electronic banking channels, letters of credit commission, remittances fees, card-based fees, fees from brokerage commis

sion and financial advisory fees, among others. New Telegraph’s analysis of the 10 lenders’ financial statements shows that UBA generated the highest fees and commission income of N158.65billion last year compared with N126.94billion in 2020, according to the Tier 1 lender’s audited FY’21 results. Zenith Bank’s auditedFY’21 results indicate that it also reported higher fee and commission income of N132.88 billion in 2021, which is 28.73 per cent more than the N103.22 billion it earned in the previous year. Similarly, GTCO’s audited FY’21 financial statements show that its fee and commission income increased by 39.89 per cent to N74.12 billion in 2021 from N53.18 billion in 2020. Stanbic IBTC led the group of Tier 2 lenders as its unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, show that fee and commission income rose to N88.32 billion from N75.15 billion in the previous year. FCMB’s unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, also indicate that fee and commission income increased to N35.42 billion last year from N30.16billion in 2020. The unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 of Fidelity Bank, equally showed significant improvement in the fee, commission income generated by the lender last year(N29.41billion) compared with N19.85billion in 2020. In the same vein, Sterling Bank’ s unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, indicate that it raked in N18.50billion in fees and commission income, which is N5.42billion higher than the N13.09billion it earned in the previous year. Wema Bank’s unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, show that its fee and commission income increased to N13.38billion last year from N8.42billion in 2020.

 

