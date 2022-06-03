Business

FY’21: Abbey Mortgage Bank grows profit by 116

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc. has released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 showing profit before tax (PBT) growth of 116 per cent. The company, one of the leading non-aligned Primary Mortgage Bank in Nigeria (PMBN), recorded PBT of N661.063 million from a loss before tax (LBT) of N4.297 billion in FY’20. Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc stated that it is committed to providing modern, affordable, and accessible housing finance solutions to its customers. The annual report also showed that as at December 31, 2021 the bank’s total assets stood at N34.460 billion as against N18.520 billon in 2020, which represents an increase by 86.07 per cent.

Profit after tax (PAT) of N622.198 million in 2021 as against a loss position of N4.301 billion in 2020 representing an increase by 114.46 per cent. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 54.15 per cent to N7.291 billion in FY’21 from N4.730 billion in 2020. While commenting on the impressive scorecard, Bolaji Adewumi, Managing Director, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, said: “The report is evidence of the hard work that every staff of the company has put in over the past year.” According to him, “there’s still a lot of work to be done but we remain steadfast to our commitment to a new and reenergised Abbey”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Heritage Bank, others bankroll SCOA’s equipment for JBN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Heritage Bank Plc and seven other banks have provided a total of N15.5billion to assist SCOA Nigeria Plc for the importation and supply of MAN Platform Trucks and equipment for Julius Berger Nigeria for the construction of 380km Abuja-Kaduna-Kano roads and many others across the country. Specifically, Heritage Bank availed SCOA Motors an Advance Payment […]
Business

Universal Insurance braces for AfCFTA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A  s frontline underwriting firm, Universal Insurance Plc., celebrates its 60th anniversary of doing business in Nigeria, its Managing Director, Ben Ujoatuonu, has said that experience and good hands have made it eminently qualified to cover all businesses, including participating actively in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.   The managing director, who […]
Business

Recession: CBN’s stimulus programme fuels optimism

Posted on Author writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The positive impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) stimulus programme on the economy has fuelled hope that the nation’s economy would make a quick exit from the current COVID-19-induced recession, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM   Although it was widely expected, given the devastating impact of the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica