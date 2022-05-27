FY’21: FBN Holdings posts 99.86% growth in profit

FBN Holdings Plc has reported a profit after tax of N151.079 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, a 99.86 per cent growth over N89.730 billion reported in 2020. Profit before tax stood at N166.662 billion as against N83.703 billion in 2020, equally representing 99.11 per cent growth.

The profit was boosted by other operating income of N149.416 billion reported during the year as against N14.865 billion posted in 2020, accounting for an increase of 905.15 per cent. The other operating income includes other income of N8.467 billion largely comprised of income made by the group from private banking services and gain on disposal of repossessed collateral. The group also posted a 28 per cent growth in gross earnings to N757.296 billion from N590.663 billion reported in 2020. Total assets rose by 16.16 per cent to N8.932 trillion in 2021 from N7.689 trillion in 2020.

The results also show that interest income dropped 4.09 per cent yo- y to N369,047 billion from N384,798 billion; net interest income decreased by 9.28 per cent y-o-y to N228,242 billion from N251,615 billion; fee and commission income grew by 24.16 per cent y-oy to N140,574 billion from N113,222 billion and operating expenses grew by 6.67 per cent to N177,130 billion in 2021 from N166,045 in 2020

