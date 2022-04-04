News

FY'21: Fidelity grows profit by 35.7% to N38.1bn

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has recorded 35.7 per cent growth in profit before tax for its 2021 financial year to close N38.1 billion, according to the bank’s recently issued financial result.

 

Analysis of the results indicates that the bank grew Gross Earnings by 21.6 per cent YoY (23.2% QoQ) to N250.8 billion driven by a combination of 60.3 per cent growth in non-interest revenue (NIR) and 15.2 per cent increase in interest and similar income.

 

The growth in NIR reflects the significant increase in customer transactions resulting in 84.9 per cent growth in trade income, 48.1 per cent in account maintenance charge, and 47.2 per cent increase in digital banking income.

 

Commenting on the bank’s impressive performance, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc., said: “We closed the financial year with strong double-digit growth in profit and across key balance-sheet lines, which reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy and capacity to deliver superior returns to shareholders.

“Profit before tax grew by 35.7 per cent to N38.1 billion from N28.1 billion in 2020FY, which translates to an increase in RoAE to 12.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent in 2020FY.”

 

Other areas of the financial result recorded significant increases in the period under review with total interest and similar income increasing by N26.8 billion.

 

Detailing the contribution of the bank’s digital-led retail strategy to its financial performance, Onyeali-Ikpe stated: “Digital banking gained further traction driven by new initiatives in our retail business and the enhancement of existing digital banking products.

“We now have 56.0 per cent of our customers enrolled on the mobile/internet banking products and 90.0 per cent of total customer-induced transactions done on digital platforms with digital banking business contributing 27.6 per cent to net fee income.”

 

Despite headwinds occasioned by COVID-19, the bank’s share price rose by 35 per cent between January 2021and April 1, 2022, placing it among the most actively traded stocks on the Nigerian bourse floor.

 

“My team and I are committed to achieving the longterm strategic objectives of Fidelity Bank while we look forward to sustaining the current performance trend and delivering a strong set of results for the 2022FY,” explained Onyeali-Ikpe.

 

