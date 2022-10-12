Business

FY:21 Geregu Power hits N71bn turnover

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Geregu Power Plc has announced that it realised about N71 billion in turnover in 2021. According to an audited earnings report of the power company issued on Monday, substantial increases in the volume of energy sold and capacity charge were the drivers of growth that skyrocketed revenue by almost a third to N71 billion.

The report stated that other income rose by 140.4 per cent higher, mainly spurred by the foreign exchange gain it made from trade conducted in currencies other than the naira during the period under review. The company, according to the report made for 2021, a net profit level 45.5 per cent above the figure it announced a year earlier. The report stated that Geregu Power Plc had assets totalling N114.8 billion in value as of the end of 2021 and that profit before tax rose to N29.5 billion, more than two-fifths higher. It also said that the bottom line accelerated to N20.6 billion by 45.5 per cent.

That leaves a profit margin, which is how much of revenue that has turned into profit, at 29 per cent. Geregu Power Plc also adjusted its directors’ compensation package upward to N1.1 billion by about half of the figure recorded in 2020.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Women constitute 42.02% players in small scale industry – NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A report released on professional engagements by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that women make up 42.02 per cent participants in small scale industry sector. The 2020 statistical report also showed that the female folk outnumbered their male counterpart in participation in the National Open Apprenticeship scheme in 2017 and 2018 with 64.50 […]
Business

Sterling Bank posts 20% rise in net profit

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Sterling Bank Plc has reported a 20.2 per cent growth in its profits for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The bank, at its recently held annual general meeting in Lagos, reported a net profit of N13.5 billion on gross earnings of N142.3 billion, compared to a net profit of N11.2 billion on gross […]
Business

Bank customers transfer N8trn over mobile in one year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Samson Akintaro Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N8.06 trillion over mobile devices between January and December 2021, New Telegraph has learnt.   This represents 164 per cent growth over 3.05 trillion recorded in 2020. The N3.05 trillion recorded in 2020 came as the all-time high annual figure. However, with the 2021 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica