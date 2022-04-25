FY’21: Leadway Assurance pays N48bn claims to policyholders

Following a five-year streak of outpacing the industry players in claims expense to its policyholders, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Nigeria’s foremost insurer, maintained another year-on-year increase with N48 billion claims – the highest annual claims expense as of December 31, 2021. Leadway Assurance’s claims expenses for 2021 recorded a 10 per cent increase from N43.5billion in 2020 to N48 billion relative to the previous year.

The shareholder’s fund also recorded 18.8 per cent increase from N67.8 billion in 2020 to N80.6 billion in 2021, while posting a Total asset of N500.2 billion in 2021. The company also recorded a 31 per cent premium income growth from N53.65 billion in 2020 to N70.1 billion in 2021, leading to a 27 per cent rise in underwriting income.

The increase is hinged on the improvement in the annuity market following the lifting of lockdown and general improvement in the economy post COVID19. Speaking at the company’s 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale, reiterated the company’s steadfast commitment to the meeting its obligations to policyholders. “At the turn of the new decade last year, we reaffirmed our mission and mandate to deliver superior insurance services to individuals and corporates alike. That commitment has propelled us to maintain a year-on-year increase in our claims to our policyholders.

This year, we paid the highest amount ever in the annals of the company and perhaps the largest in the insurance industry in 2021. Despite the prevailing economic realities and other adverse economic indices, we heralded this leadership position last year with an equally superior industry-leading payout.

“I am proud to be at the forefront of improving of our customers’ lives, protecting their assets, and securing a future for their loved ones, an ethos that remain paramount to the company’s operations.

We shall continue to deliver innovative, tech-infused product and service offerings across all channels while deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria and Africa at large,” Hassan- Odukale stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Directors, General Martin Luther Agwai (CFR), pointed to the company’s strategic risk decision trajectory with an underpinning corporate governance-led structure as the overarching driver in fulfilling its corporate vision.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...