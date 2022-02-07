Business

FY’21: Linkage Assurance gross premium up 34%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, in the 2021 financial year recorded a 34 per cent growth in gross premium written despite the challenging business environment.

 

The underwriting firm grew its GPW from N8.33 billion in 2020 to N11.16 billion in the review year as contained in its unaudited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021 made available to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). Its gross premium income was N10.57 billion as against N7.95 billion in 2020, a 33 per cent increase.

 

Linkage Assurance during the review period sustained efforts at growing its balance sheet, as total assets grew to N34.85 billion, as against N33.88 billion in 2020. The year under review was challenging in terms of technical underwriting, pushing net claims ratio up to 71 per cent from 31 percent in 2020 largely due to major claims paid during the period such as claims arising from End- SARs protests and catastrophic losses in oil & gas and manufacturing sectors.

 

Management of Linkage says it will continue to refine its strategy in line with the political, economic, sociological and technological changes in the industry particularly the impact of Coronavirus pandemic on the business landscape. “We will also continue to develop innovative products, alternative channels of distributions and strategic initiatives that will enable us achieve our corporate goals and objectives.

 

With a medium- to-long term perspective, we believe that we will benefit from growth in these initiatives,” Daniel Braie, MD/CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc stated. Linkage has continued to expand its retail market with tailor made products that meet the needs of her teaming customers.

 

Some of the products include the Linkage Third Party Plus, which is a budget friendly motor insurance that provides not only the compulsory Third party protection but an additional own damage protection to the tune of N250,000. This product is only available from Linkage Assurance Plc.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Food security: CBN disburses N791bn to 3m farmers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says it has disbursed N791 billion to over three million farmers across the 36 states, under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).   The Director, Development Finance Department of the bank, Mr Yusuf Yila, made this known on Friday in Abuja, during an interaction with newsmen. Yila said the apex […]
Business

Leveraging non-interest institutions to boost financial inclusion

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent release of a list of intervention schemes that would cater for non-interest financial institutions, bolster small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and promote financial inclusion in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not introduce noninterest banking for only adherents of Islam, financial […]
Business

AfCFTA: Customs requires N4bn for digital system

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In preparation for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and make Nigerian products competitive in the continent, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it will need N4 billion to complete its automated systems to ease good clearance in the country. The agency said the N4 billion will place […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica