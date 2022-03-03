nngx
Business

FY’21: NGX Group reports 22% growth in profit

Posted on

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has reported a profit after tax of N2.248 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2021, as against N1.838 billion posted in 2020. Profit before tax grew by N25.40 per cent to N2.394 billion in 2021 from N1.909 billion in 2020. Revenue stood at N5.777 billion in 2021 as against N5.027 billion reported in 2020, accounting for an increase of 14.92 per cent. As part of on-going activities aimed at improving business operations and processes at Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Board of the Exchange has approved a new strategy centered on digital transformation, strategic partnerships, and customer- centric solutions.

These will ensure that the bourse becomes a leading organisation with a focus on deepening the capital market, diversifying our products and services, enhancing retail participation and delighting its stakeholders across board. According to NGX, this comes on the back of impressive performance recorded at the Exchange following the demutualisation.

“In 2021, Nigerian Exchange Limited experienced growth in trading figures with the NGX All Share Index returning 6.1 per cent and turnover in the fixed income market increasing by 158.19 per cent. Equity capitalisation rose by 5.89 per cent, while fixed income figures rose by 12.81 per cent during the year. “Several landmark transactions were also recorded including the firstever end-to-end digital offer in the Nigerian capital market, the ground breaking listing of BUA Cement Plc’s N115 billion Bond, the largest corporate bond issuance, among others.

“To effectively consolidate these results, the Board of the Exchange has approved the restructuring of the bourse to efficiently implement its new strategy. As part of the restructuring, the Board has equally approved a change in the organisational structure with the attendant workforce restructuring to better position the bourse to deliver competitive value in today’s dynamic technology-driven global capital market. The new structure, which took effect from Tuesday, March 1, 2022, is designed to increase efficiency, enhance value, reduce cost, and maximise revenue generation. “As such, the Exchange will transition from an operational structure of four Divisions, namely, Listings Business, Trading Business, Business Support Services, and Technology Services, to a refreshed operational structure of three Divisions namely: Capital Markets, Digital Technology, and Business Support Services.

 

