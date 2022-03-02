Business

FY’21: Transcorp Hotels revenue grows by 114% to N21.74bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced its audited financial statement for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The results, published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showed a 114 per cent growth in Revenue to N21.74 billion from N10.16 billion as of December 2020, while Gross Profit rose by 143 per cent to N16.23 billion from N6.67 billion. The company’s results show an impressive growth in its performance, signalling its strong recovery from the impact of COVID- 19 in 2020. The performance also reflects the company’s resilience and nimbleness, as it consistently leverages innovation to achieve an outstanding performance, breaking occupancy, and revenue records in 2021.

“We are very pleased with the incredibly strong operating performance of our businesses, as most segments improved in 2021. Our leisure demand remained strong throughout the year as different leisure packages introduced continue to drive occupancy,” said Mrs Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

“We believe that Transcorp Hotels Plc is wellpositioned to continue to capitalise on the recovery in the hospitality industry as we work towards achieving our vision of becoming Africa’s leading hospitality brand. “We are on launching several projects that have been in the pipeline to further our play of being a full-service hospitality brand and diversify our portfolio,” Olusola added. “We are excited about the opportunities to deliver continued growth in 2022, as we remain focused on strengthening our business and investing for the future,” he added.

 

Our Reporters

