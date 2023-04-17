FY’22: Income tax gulped N155.58bn from 10 banks

A total of 10 banks incurred a sum of N155.58 billion as income tax expenses last year, according to the lenders’ financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.TheamountisN39.05billion or 33.50 per cent more than the N116.54 billion that the lenders paid as income tax in the preceding year.

The 10 banks are: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust HoldingCompany Plc(GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc. Others include Fidelity Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Unity Bank and Jaiz Bank Plc. Large companies, including financial institutions, with gross turnover greater than N100 million, are required by law to pay a Company Income Tax (CIT) rate of 30 per cent on their profits to the Federal Government through the Federal InlandRevenueService (FIRS). Apart from the CIT, banks are also mandated to pay other taxes, such as Education Tax, Police Trust Fund levy, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), National Information Technology Development Fund(NITDEF) levy, Financial sector clean-up levy and National fiscal Stabilization levy.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the lenders’ financial state-ments for the year ended December31,2022, showthatthere was an increase in the amount of income tax paid by the bulk of them last year compared with 2021’s numbers. A breakdown of the results indicates that of the 10 lenders, Zenith Bank paid the most income tax of N60.74 billion last year compared with N35.82 billion in 2021.

It was followed by GTCO, which paid CIT of N31.87 billion in 2022 compared with N28.82billioninpreceding year. UBA, however, reported thatitsincometaxexpensesfor last year dropped to N30.60 billion from N34.40 billion in 2021. Tier 2 lender, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, reported that its income tax expenses for 2022 jumped to N19.54 billion from N9.04 billion in the preceding year. Similarly, Fidelity Bank’sincome tax expenses increased to N4.90 billion last year from N2. 49 billion in 2021. FCMB also reported that its income tax expenses rose to N4.20 billion in 2022 from N1.33 billion in the preceding year.

However, at N1.95 billion, Wema Bank’s income tax expense last year was N1. 50 billion below the N3.45 billion it paid in 2021. Sterling Bank’s income tax expenses increasedtoN1.42billion in 2022 from N959 million in the preceding year. Unity Bank reported income tax expense of N117.20 million last year lower than N158.88 million incurred by the lender in 2021. Non-interest lender, Jaiz Bank’s, income tax expenses, however, rose to N248.54 million in 2022, from N73.58 million in the preceding year. Analysts note that despite banking being one of the best performing sectors in recent years in terms of profits declared, only a few lenders were on the list of 18 top performing taxpayers in Nigeria in 2021, released by the FIRS in May last year. Specifically, the Nigeria Liquified Petroleum Gas Company Ltd and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company( NNPC), ledthelist, which alsoincluded, MobilProducing Limited, StarDeepWaterPetroleum, MTNNigeriaCommunicationsPlc, ShellPetroleumDevelopment Company Limited, ChevronNigeriaLimited, Total E & P Nigeria Limited, Airtel Networks Limited, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company Limited, Nestle Nig. Plc, Dangote Cement and Nigeria Breweries Plc.