FY'22: Jaiz Bank declares N6.67bn profit

Nigeria’s premier non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has recorded increase in profit before tax (PBT) by 52.63 per cent from N4.37billion in December 2021 to N6.67billion in December 2022. The performance was confirmed in financial result for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022 recently released to the Nigerian Exchange Group. In addition, the bank recorded 29.35 per cent increase in gross earnings, from N25.84billion realised in December 2021 to N33.4billion at the end of December 2022.

During the period under review, its total assets grew by 35.61 per cent from N279. 27billion as at end of December 2021 to N378.69billion at the end of December 2022 while its earnings per share grew by 27.69 per cent, from N13. 8 kobo as at end of December 2021 to N17. 62 kobo as at end of December 2022.

Jaiz Bank has consistently delivered remarkable results in the last four years standing it out as leader in Nigeria non- Interest banking space. The Managing Director/ CEO, Dr Sirajo Salisu, described the result as a testimony that Islamic finance had gained acceptance among its stakeholders in Nigeria. The bank has made outstanding progress despite the fluctuating currency rate and the effects of the current Russia/ Ukraine war on the entire world.

 

Our Reporters

