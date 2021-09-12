Fyneface: Ogoni cleanup is dangerously slow

Ogoni-born environmental justice campaigner and right activists, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, is the Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC). In this interview with EMMANUEL MASHA, he speaks on some salient issues including the PIA and cleanup of Ogoland

The bone of contention in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is the three per cent set aside for the host communities and the 30 per cent for exploration outside the region. You are from Ogoni, which has a sad history in oil exploration. What difference would the three per cent make in Ogoni and other Niger Delta communities?

The three per cent is not enough for the host communities if the government is determined to make significant differences considering the negative impacts of the oil mining on the people over the years. However, while hoping for a futuristic improvement and increment in that meager three per cent, the amount can make a lot of difference in Ogoni and other Niger Delta communities if properly utilised.

We have been told that the three per cent may amount to about $500million (about N205 billion). While this is not too small for a start, the problem is that the PIA had failed to define outright in black and white, what a host community is and for that reason, communities that are not oil bearing but merely have pipeline right of way among others would have to share in this three per cent.

And at the end of the day, the money would have reduced and not be sufficient for significant impact after deducting costs of administration and management of the trust and its personnel, pipeline security costs and others.

Thus, the net amount after these deductions may make the funds left for community development which the three per cent targets not sufficient and crises are likely to result in communities as a result of this.

There used to be hope that modular refining of petroleum products would kick up to end environment pollution associated with artisanal refining as well as crude oil theft in the Niger Delta. What do you feel has hindered the take-off of modular refineries in the region?

There is still hope that modular refineries for artisanal crude oil refiners would kick off in the Niger Delta. Artisanal refining is associated with pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, pollution, health issues, deaths in the process, black soot, loss of revenue to government and oil companies’ profits, proliferation of small arms and light weapons as well as insecurity as a result of the interplay among these factors.

Thus, the Federal Government proposed the modular refineries for artisanal refiners to help address some or all of these issues.

This proposal in 2017 through Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had made some of the youths involved in artisanal refining to stop so that they embrace the modular refineries especially those that we have been sensitizing since then.

With my long-term experience on this modular refinery project since 2017 till date at Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC) where I serve as the National Facilitator of Project with Artisanal Crude Oil Refiners (PACOR) in the Niger Delta, there is nothing hindering the takeoff of the modular refineries in the region. I won’t blame the Federal Government that the modular refineries have not taken off yet.

The reasons are these: While the process started in 2017, we have been sensitising and preparing the artisanal refiners for the modular refineries; creating database of some of the artisanal refiners through both short SMS code and forms circulated in communities; training them on guidelines for the establishment of modular refineries and formed them into co-operative societies.

Recall that President Buhari represented by Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor on January 10, 2020 called for the registration of the artisanal refiners which we had already started and for them to be formed into co-operative societies for modular refineries.

That statement encouraged us in our preparation efforts and we have so far set up Modular Refinery Multi- Purpose Co-operative Societies Ltd in many Niger Delta states with that of Delta State (three of them) inaugurated and presented to the President and Federal Government on August 11, 2021 for licenses.

So, at this stage that we are, I would say that the three Modular refineries in Delta State are waiting for license from the Federal Government and ready to kick-off anytime soon.

Experts have argued that modular refineries will create employment opportunities and also prevent scarcity. Is there anything your group is doing to convince the Federal Government to speed up the process of local refining?

As one of the few non-governmental organisations registered to campaign on artisanal crude oil refining in Nigeria, YEAC has been at the forefront of this advocacy since 2017.

Our main objective is to achieve environmental protection and sustainability through the provision of alternative means of livelihoods for youths involved in artisanal crude oil refining in the Niger Delta.

Thus, we have been advocating to the federal government to speed up this process.

There is hardly any week that we don’t push the federal government with convincing messages to speed up the process.

Part of what I have also proposed to the Federal Government as part of measures to create alternative employment opportunities for artisanal crude oil refiners and prevent scarcity of petroleum products in the Niger Delta is the establishment of a Presidential Artisanal Crude Oil Refining Development Initiative (PACORDI).

This proposed initiative is similar to the “Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI)” in parts of the North and South-West.

The Ogoni clean-up appears not to be moving smoothly despite the huge sums of money being pumped into it. There is very little on ground to point to in terms of concrete achievements. What is the real problem with the clean-up exercise?

The managers of the Ogoni Clean-Up project under the auspices of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) of the Federal Ministry of Environment know better, why it appears the Ogoni clean-up is not moving smoothly considering the huge sum of money being pumped into it.

HYPREP is aware that the project is not moving smoothly and they have acknowledged that at some fora. However, I would say, from my perspective that indeed, the clean-up appears not to be moving smoothly. And being aware of that, HYPREP is taking steps to address it.

First, they have concluded the process of easing out the project coordinator and not re-appointed on expiration of his tenure because they are not also satisfied with his performance on the project.

Secondly, they have rejigged the Board of Trustees, removed some persons and injected new blood into it to make the clean-up move smoothly.

Hitherto, the real problem with the Ogoni clean-up exercise in that they failed to commence the implementation of the UNEP report as recommended.

The report recommended certain emergency measures, about eight of them and from which the report implementation would have been premised and started.

Notable among these measures are the provision of portable drinking water for the people, audit of the health of the people, provision of alternative livelihood opportunities for youths who are involved in artisanal crude oil refining to prevent re-pollution as the clean-up gets on the way among others.

The report had also recommended the construction of a Centre of Excellence to address manpower needs around the project as well as the con struction of an Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre that soil from the cleanup areas should be treated among others.

However, the pioneer managers of the clean-up decided to put the cart before the horse by starting the clean-up when these things among others have not been put in place.

Hence, they ran into problems. In terms of the huge sums of money you mentioned as having been pumped into it, what I can say about that is that there exists a budget on items in the UNEP report on how the money should be applied.

Mind you, the $1billion budgeted for the clean-up exercise was meant for the first five years of the project implementation.

And HYPREP had exhausted five years and yet to be able to spend even $50million out of over $360million so far received from the joint venture partners and they are ready to make another monetary request.

What kind of effort or direction should HYPREP, the agency in charge of the clean-up exercise, take to achieve concrete results?

HYPREP should go back to the drawing board and implement the project in line with UNEP recommendations with little innovative modifications because it is now over 10years since the report was released. There are some key areas that should be addressed urgently for concrete results.

They include the provisions of water for the people; audit of the health of the people and using the $10million estimated by UNEP in the report for artisanal crude oil refineries to address their alternative livelihood issues. Others include the immediate construction of the Centre of Excellence and Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre.

With these efforts in place, the youths would be busy and stay away from activities that create insecurity issues around the clean-up exercise. Among other benefits to the local communities, such steps would earn HYPREP the social license that had so far eluded the project.

To me, the periods between 2017 and 2021 that HYPREP completed its first five years of work after flag-off on June 2, 2016 were wasted years. The first five years were however experimental periods.

However, if the new management tow the path of the outgone leadership, then we are on the path of using about 60 years to complete the Ogoni clean-up other than the 25-30years estimated by UNEP in the 2011 Report.

Some have said that key stakeholders from Ogoni, including top politicians and environmental groups are not doing enough to hold HYPREP to account for the way it runs the agency. Dr. Marvin Dekil has been replaced by a new person to run the agency. Have you been speaking out?

I have been speaking out and those who know are aware that I am at the forefront and remain one of the few very strong voices from Ogoni speaking out and holding HYPREP to account to achieve the clean-up. I am one of those who pushed very hard for those Ogoni clean-ups to take shape as it is today.

For instance, I was among those who protested and blocked the East /West Road in 2012 leading to the creation of HYPREP. In 2015, I also spoke out on the Ogoni clean-up project to hold HYPREP, the Federal Government and oil companies to account on the Ogoni clean-up.

That effort attracted the attention of Amnesty International which came, appraised my work and did a global publication on my role to have a pollution-free future for the Ogoni and Niger Delta people.

Again, in September 2016, I was the Ogoni/Niger Delta Youth Representative and Environmental Justice Activist nominated to speak on the clean-up and related issues at the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York where I addressed world leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari, who was also present, pushing for the clean-up to happen.

Also, between June and July 2018, I was invited by the United States Government through the Department of State and Bureau of Cultural and Educational Affairs on nomination by the US Embassy and Consulate General in Nigeria to among others learn how the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spills was managed and cleaned up and bring the experience and contacts to help the Ogoni cleanup to succeed.

How do you see the recent shut down of the East/West Road by youths and groups over its bad shape? What really forced the youths to take action when they did after years of sitting idle?

The East/West Road, especially the section between Elele Junction and Trailer Park/One Junction is in very bad shape.

The road which serves the Onne Port, Oil and Gas Free Zone, Eleme Petrochemical company (Inodrama), the Fertilizer company (Notore) and over two thousand other companies that earned Rivers State the title of :the treasure base of the nation” has been abandoned over the years.

It a systemic shame that the Federal Government would have to wait till citizens take to the streets and protest before the road that generates so much revenue to them is fixed.

So, it was a better option for the youths to protest because so many lives have been lost on that road over the years. Tankers fall on other vehicles and kill people.

The number of persons who have been killed on that road by falling tankers and trucks and sleeping on that road due to heavy traffic caused by the bad road are some of the reasons that forced the youths to the street that enough is enough.

I am glad that the one week protest action yielded result and the government has commenced the process of fixing the road. I participated in that protest in solidarity and it was worth it because it has helped to solve the problem for the road users and people of Ogoni, Okrika, Andoni, Opobo, Ogu/Bolo, Akwa-Ibom and Cross Rivers among others that fly that road.

A few days ago gunmen stormed two Khana communities and killed about six persons. Why do communities in the Ogoni axis erupt when they are least expected to?

Yes, I am aware of the killings in parts of Ogoni. The killings from what we learnt are cult related except a few of them who were caught in the cross-fire and died innocently.

It is unfortunate that such level of killings should be happening in Ogoni communities. Such acts chase away investors and businesses that can bring development to the area.

They sudden eruptions in Ogoni communities point to the fact that all is not well and that the youths are living in selfsuspicion and hate themselves. I think that there are other ways of resolving issues other than killings. I condemn such killings, sympathize with families of the affected persons and call on the youths to learn how-to live peace with one another.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) should sit up, engage and sensitize the youths against these vices for peace to reign and development to thrive in Ogoniland.

What should be done for Ogoni communities to be peaceful and prosperous?

Like I said above, the leaders of Ogoni need to sit up and rise to the occasion of this problems plaguing the land. MOSOP, NYCOP and KAGOTE, everyone and organizations need to join hands to resolve the problem in the land. Companies and institutions in the area have roles to play by working with the leadership of Ogoni.

HYPREP should release and use part of the $10million earmarked for alternative livelihood opportunities for artisanal crude oil refiners to engage some of the youths and keep them busy from social vices for the prosperity of Ogoniland.

Since no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of unrest and threats to security like these, peace is the panacea for development, investment and prosperity of the land.

The Federal Government is planning to resume oil exploration in Ogoniland through the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, (SPDC). How would you react to that?

I heard in the same report that the case between SPDC and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was decided in favour of the latter and thus their oil mining subsidiary, the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) was authorized to operate the OML 11 in the Ogoni area.

Recall that oil mining stopped in Ogoniland 28years ago following the unrest by MOSOP and Shell’s declaration as persona non grata. In 1995, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others were killed for daring to demand for environmental justice.

The crisis that ensued between 1993 to 1995 and beyond saw the death of over 2000 Ogoni apart from the four chiefs.and elders killed in Gokana earlier. In 2015, the Ken Saro-Wiwa memorial bus, an artwork donated to the Ogonis by Platform London and others were confiscated by the Nigerian government through the Customs Service till date.

So, with all these wounds not yet healed; and the implementation of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report of 2011 to take between 25 to 30years to complete, not yet in shape, talking about resumption of oil production at this point in time is like adding salt to injury.

When you commence oil mining and create new pollution when the first pollution has not been cleaned up, the problem of re-pollution that we are trying to address through the provision of alternative livelihood for artisanal crude oil refiners would not be solved.

Besides, NPDC does not have what it needs to take over from Shell in Ogoni, from resources to address the liability of Shell. My advice to NNPC/NPDC is that they should not create a new crisis in Ogoniland by attempting to resume oil mining when the issues have not been addressed.

The Ogoni oil is mixed with the blood of those killed and mining such ‘blood’ as oil is not a walkover business.

The people must be engaged and free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) obtained from all Ogoni before the process can commence. I am even surprised that the NNPC is celebrating crude oil mining resumption when the world is moving away from hydrocarbons to clean and renewable every production.

Only time will tell what will pan out in Ogoni over this planned resumption of oil production and for which NPDC is already making mistakes in their spontaneous visit to Ogoni to engage with wrong stakeholders as I heard and observed.

