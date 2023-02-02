G-20: US envoy charges FG, OPS on combating ‘ease of doing business’

The United States (U.S.) has advised members of the organised private sector (OPS) and the Nigerian government agencies to work together assiduously in combating bottlenecks confronting ease of doing business in Nigeria. This is in a bid to make it possible for Nigeria to join the G-20 nations. Precisely, this advice was given by the Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos, Mr. Stevens Will, at a meeting with the private sector group in Lagos recently.

Will pointed out at the familiarisation meeting that the impediments surrounding ease of doing business in Nigeria were some of the reasons that is distancing Nigeria from the G-20 nations. According to him, it is high time the government and the business community synergised and work in harmony for the interest of developing Nigeria’s fragile economy this period.

The US Consul-General disclosed to the private sector operators that U.S regretted Nigeria not being part of the G-20 nations in spite of having the largest economy in the continent, whereas, South Africa, Argentina and India, were amongst the G-20 nations. While speaking at the occasion, the Country Director, Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Mrs. Lola Adekanye, noted that there was need for a strong connection to occurr between government regulatory agencies and the Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs) to foster sustainable enabling environment that will promote healthy businesses and growth in the country’s economy.

She said that it was time for the regulatory agencies to see themselves as partners; partners in developments, partners in making this economy one of those economies that is invited to the G-20, and not one of those economies that goes to knock on the doors and begging to join the G-20. Adekanye said: “When we talk about doing business in Nigeria, if you ask almost the entrepreneurs in the country they will tell you it is tough to do business in Nigeria and they will list all of the reasons, it is hard to do business in Nigeria. Why? “When it comes to reading out the challenges we are very good at that, but finding solution is not an easy thing that comes to people. It is also a bit more complex when it comes to finding solution that involves multiple stakeholders in a divergent views.” She added: “So when you think about development for Nigeria, and if you can’t make the enabling environment conducive for SMEs, then the reason more they have to fears. “Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa, followed by South Africa, but unfortunately, we are not being able to harness that value. Nigeria is not a member of G-20, but South Africa is, India is. Argentina is. But our economy can beat those countries. But the challenge is simply because we are not able to encourage the driving force of our economy yet.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...