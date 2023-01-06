News Top Stories

G-5 Govs fail to declare stance on Atiku presidency in Oyo

Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) have said the G5 governors would soon announce their preferred candidate for the February 25 presidential election. The group of five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors led by Wike has Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) as members. Speaking during Makinde’s re-election campaign kickoff in Ibadan yesterday, Wike and Ortom, who sought support for the governor, said he is the “Youth Leader of the G5”. Ugwuanyi said Makinde deserves second term. He said: “Makinde will perform much better till 2027.” Wike urged the people to vote for Makinde.

He said: “You all know that Seyi Makinde has done well since he came in 2019 and therefore the only way we can appreciate more and benefit more is for him to go back and complete the good work he has started.” Wike urged the Oyo electorate to vote for the PDP in the governorship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate polls.

He added: “The other one, Seyi will come to you,” he said of the G5 choice of a presidential candidate.” Ortom said: “We want to assure you that the Integrity Group and the G5 governors are committed members of the PDP in our various states. “We have a challenge with the national leaders of our party because they have failed to deploy the internal resolution mechanism to solve the problems after the convention. “We are committed to the PDP in our various states and at the appropriate time, we are going to let you know where and what to do.

“We are united, we are together; don’t listen to gossip on social media – we are committed to the PDP and all our candidates in our states.” Makinde used the opportunity to showcase some of his 1.0 infrastructural achievements, including sole ownership of LAUTECH, and the upgrading of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a University of Education.

 

