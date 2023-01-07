G-5 Govs: I stand with Makinde on principle, but will vote Atiku – Tegbe

The Oyo South Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Joseph Tegbe, Saturday said that in spite of the grouse between Governor Seyi Makinde and the other G-5 governors against the candidacy of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he would still vote Atiku on February 25.

Tegbe, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was picked against the incumbent Senator Dr. Kola Balogun (Olubadan’s younger brother) in the last primary of the party, said this Saturday in Igboora, Ibarapa zone of the state during the state’s flag off of campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The choice of Tegbe by Makinde and the PDP had forced Dr. Balogun to join the state’s APC, but he could not secure the ticket of the district which was clinched by a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli.

Speaking at the rally, Tegbe, a financial consultant and Senior Partner and Head of the Technology Advisory Services and Markets of KPMG Professional Services in Nigeria, said he was fully in support of the demands of the G-5 governors both in principle and ideology, “and I am staunchly in support of Governor Seyi Makinde for supporting the ideals of the G-5 governors. However, I am going to vote for our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Like I had said a few days ago, I stand for Atiku because I know that whatever is the issue between the five governors and the national leadership, will be resolved soon.”