G-5 govs to unveil Fubara as Rivers PDP guber candidate

Director General of the PDP Campaign Council in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has disclosed that the G-5 Governors will tomorrow kick off the campaign of the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Siminalayi Fubara. Addressing journalists yesterday, Obuah stated all the G-5 Governors; Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and their leader, Governor Nyesom Wike would attend the event. He added that the governors, friends and leaders of the party would be hosted to a State Banquet by Wike on the eve of the campaign flag off. He said; “As the clock thicks and public attention turns in the direction of Rivers State, we want to inform you that we are ready. We are ready to fight the good fight, our sleeves are rolled up and our hands on the plough.

“We are ready as a political party to win the 2023 gubernatorial election. We are also ready to sweep the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly elections. “We are prepared, through the special grace of God, to build astutely on the legacies of hard work, strong leadership and rapid transformation established by the Wike administration. “We are prepared with the support of the good people of Rivers State who continue to back the PDP and our dynamic leader, Governor Nyesom Wike, to ask for a fresh mandate of four years.”

 

