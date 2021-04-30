G.O. hypnotises, holds my daughter captive, cries mother

They’ve tarnished my image, says cleric

General Overseer of Fountain of Hope Deliverance and Prayer Church, Pastor Samuel Aramede, has been accused of keeping one of his church members, PraiseGod Philemon, captive in his home. The pastor was also accused of making it impossible for PraiseGod’s family members to have access to her, including her sick mother, Victoria. It was also alleged that when Praise- God’s elder sister, Lillian Philemon, went to Aramede’s house at the Ijegun area of Lagos State, to attempt convincing her to return home, she was attacked and beaten black and blue. In her quest to get justice for the assault on her person, Lillian had run to a human rights activist, Mrs. Esther Ogwu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Esther Child Rights Foundation.

Ogwu said: “According to the report we received, the GO instructed his daughter to padlock the gate, so that Lillian wouldn’t be able to escape during the beating. Lillian also alleged that the wife of the GO tied her and started flogging her. In fact, she was treated like an armed robber.

I’m on the case right now. We are looking at a case of assault.” Lillian said: “On April 6, about 5pm, I went to Pastor Aramede’s house to check on my younger sister, on the instructions of our sick mother, who had been waiting anxiously to see Praise- God return home. My mom was missing her. On that fateful day, when I got to the community where the pastor lives with his family, I peeped through the pastor’s gate to make sure they were at home. I saw PraiseGod, Pastor Aramede and his wife. I also saw their daughter plaiting the hair of their last child.

I knocked on the gate and entered. Pastor Aramede and his wife greeted me, but my sister didn’t.” Lillian told Aramede that she came to check on PraiseGod’s wellbeing, but to her surprise, her sister turned her back on her, while the pastor’s wife went inside their apartment.

She said: “I went to meet PraiseGod where she was standing and reminded her that she promised to come home to check on our mom. I also told her not to forget that our mom suffers from high blood pressure. Earlier, before I left for the pastor’s house, I had called Praise- God, but she didn’t pick my call. But when my friend called her, she picked it, I was surprised and hurt. Why wouldn’t my sister pick my calls? I asked her why she refused to pick my calls, she kept mum. While I was still speaking with her, the pastor stood up from where he sat, saying that I came to his house to fight. He said he would give me war if that was what I wanted.

He then ordered his daughter to lock the entrance gate. He immediately pounced on me, along with his wife, daughter and church members. They beat me with wire, while the pastor’s daughter smashed a bottle on my head. While this was going on, PraiseGod just stood, watching. She didn’t try to stop them or attempted to rescue me. When the pastor noticed I was getting tired and was about to pass out, he pushed me out of their compound, into the street.

It was a friend, who I called on the phone that came to rescue and took me to the hospital where I was admitted for days.” Lillian explained that it was their mom who found the church and urged her children to be attending with them, but she soon got tired of the church and stopped worshipping there. She added: “We had a different church where we used to worship before, but it was my mother who urged us to start attending the church with her. She suddenly stopped worshipping with Fountain of Hope Deliverance and Prayer Church, claiming that ever since she started worshipping there, she had been plagued by nightmares. She also complained of becoming weak in prayers and no longer able to read her Bible fervently.

Rather, she would be asked to buy ‘fire salt,’ ‘blood of Jesus,’ ‘Crude Oil’ and ‘Anointed oil,’ which was why she left the church. We stopped attending the church with her and since then, the pastor had not been happy with the development. When my siblings and I were about to leave the church, the pastor knew that PraiseGod could operate computers and then employed her as his secretary.” According to Lillian, initially when PraiseGod started working in the church, she used to come home once or twice in a week, but one fateful day, she came home when everyone had gone out, packed all her belongings and moved into the pastor’s house. Lilian recalled that while this drama was unfolding, their father never made any move to call the pastor or even tried to order PraiseGod to return home.

The person most affected by the absence of PraiseGod in the house was their sick mom, said Lillian. She said: “I don’t believe PraiseGod could behave in such a manner. I’m suspecting my sister has been hypnotised by the pastor. I can’t imagine the pastor, wife, daughter and other church members beating me and my sister couldn’t come to support me, instead she testified against me, lying at the police station where I went to report the matter, that I was the first person to attack the pastor’s wife.

It was then I knew something was definitely wrong with PraiseGod.” After she reported the matter at Meiran Police Station, it was transferred to Area P Command. When the police at Meiran Station asked the pastor why he treated Lillian in such a manner, he told them that it was Lillian’s father who ordered him to beat her. Lillian and PraiseGod’s mother, Victoria, said it was painful not to have access to her daughter, even while still alive. She said: “We have made several efforts to get her back home, all to no avail.

Even if I called her on the phone, she wouldn’t pick. The pastor has hypnotised my daughter. I didn’t raise my children to disrespect me. I see no reason why PraiseGod wouldn’t pick my calls whenever I call her. I regret knowing the pastor! If I had not attended the church, this problem wouldn’t have befallen me.

“Now, just look at me; I don’t have control over my daughter. She doesn’t come home to check on me, even though she knows I’m sick. But I believe in God, she would come home safely one day. I left the church when I noticed their ways of worship were different from mine and conflicted with my belief. I started having nightmares after I joined the church and so, I had to stop going there with my children. I don’t know why the pastor kept my daughter in his custody. Every Nigerian should come to my aid.

I want my daughter back. I want him to set her free and allow her to make proper use of her life, rather than controlling her. I want my daughter back home.” Victoria added that she wanted justice for Lillian, who, according to her, was brutally assaulted. She said: “Lillian went to check on her younger sister, as any responsible sister would, but she was beaten and flogged. The pastor should be made to face the law for attacking Lillian and for holding PraiseGod captive.” When our reporter contacted Aramede, to hear his side of the story, he explained that the matter was before the police and would soon be charged to court.

He added: “The matter would have been in court by now, if not that the judiciary is on strike. The matter was at Meiran Police Station before, but now at Area P Command. Can you believe that Lillian invaded my house about 11pm, to the extent that nobody could sleep in the whole street? I also want justice because of the damage she did to my image as a man of God. I’m a public figure. The PraiseGod she’s talking about is a matured lady, working in the church as our secretary. PraiseGod is collecting salary and doing well. What is the problem? They should allow PraiseGod to be!” Our correspondent tried to contact the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, to find out how far the police have gone with their investigations into the matter, he didn’t pick his calls. Adejobi also did not respond to text messages sent to his phone on the issue.

