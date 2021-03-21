Body & Soul

G-WorldWide set to tantalize movie lovers with ‘Suga Suga’

Kizz Daniel’s former record Label and leading Nigerian 360 entertainment Company G-Worldwide is set to release their debut feature film ‘Suga Suga’ in cinemas nationwide.

The film, which was produced by New York Film Academy graduate and budding movie producer, Louiza Williams, was directed by Richard Omos Iboyi and Executively produced by Festus Ehimare (Emperor Geezy). Filming and post-production was rounded up in early 2021 and the movie is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on March 26, 2021.

 

With an ensemble cast that includes some of Nollywood’s finest, such as veterans, Taiwo Obileye, Charles Inojie, Ayo Adesanya, and heavy hitters Wole Ojo, Gregory Ojefua, Tana Adelana, Vivian Anani, Christian Paul and a host of other amazing talents. Nigerians are definitely in for a treat, as this movie does not disappoint.

 

 

‘Suga Suga’ is a romantic comedy centered around the family of a billionaire whose lust for young girls tears his family apart on the one hand and also an intelligent young man who after failing to get a job with his driving school certificate, decides to disguise and work as a maid in the billionaire’s mansion.

 

The movie has lots of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seats while tickling your funny bone the entire time. It’s a great movie that can be enjoyed by the entire family, it should definitely make your list of must-watch movies for 2021

