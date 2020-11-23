News Top Stories

G20 backs plan to extend debt relief to mid-2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agenc y report Comment(0)

Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies yesterday endorsed a plan to extend a freeze in official debt service payments by the poorest countries to mid-2021 and backed a common approach for dealing with their debt problems.

 

According to Reuters, the Group of 20 leaders, in a joint statement, also strongly encouraged private creditors to take part in the initiative on comparable terms and said they were keeping an eye on the special challenges facing African and small island states.

 

The G20 debt relief initiative – launched shortly after the start of the pandemic in the spring – has helped 46 of 73 eligible countries defer $5.7 billion in 2020 debt service payments, freeing up funds for countries to fight the pandemic and shore up their economies.

 

But lack of privatesector participation and countries’ concerns about marring future access to capital markets have limited the success of the debt freeze, which was initially projected to generate some $12 billion in extra liquidity.

 

Some big creditor countries, including China, also failed to include all stateowned institutions, such as the China Development Bank, in responding to requests for debt relief.

 

The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated concerns about high debt levels affecting not just low-income countries, but some middleincome states as well. International Monetary Fund (IMF), Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, called for prompt and effective implementation of the debt treatment framework to provide permanent debt relief to the poorest countries, but said other countries also needed help.

 

“Going forward, we must also help those countries not covered by the framework to address debt vulnerabilities so that their economies can become more resilient,” Georgieva said in a statement after addressing G20 leaders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs: Lagos attacks meant to weaken South-West economy

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Muritala Ayinla

  South-West Governors have declared that the coordinated attacks on Lagos State were attempts to weaken the economy and common heritage of the geopolitical zone.   The Lagos State government, according to projection, would need at least N1 trillion for reconstruction following the massive destruction and wanton looting of properties by hoodlums in the wake […]
News

Coronavirus ‘most severe health emergency’ WHO has faced

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said COVID-19 is easily the most severe global health emergency it has ever declared. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he would reconvene the WHO’s emergency committee this week to review its assessment of the pandemic, reports Sky News. There have been five other global health emergencies: […]
News

Internet fraud: Court orders suspect to control traffic for 3 months

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun, who was prosecuted for internet fraud and fraud related offences. Balogun was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin following his arraignment by the anti – graft […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: