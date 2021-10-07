G20 to channel allocated SDRs to needy countries

The Group of 20 rich countries aims to announce next week that it will ensure that reserve assets issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are allocated to the countries that need them most, the Italian presidency said yesterday, according to Reuters. The news agency quoted Italian Economy Minister, Daniele Franco, as saying that: “We are now building a political consensus on the options for channeling allocated SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) to countries in need. “The ambition is to announce a clear commitment to implement these options next week in Washington,” he added, in reference to the upcoming G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers.“ The IMF’s $650 bilion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs)-about SDR 456 billion- allocation came into effect on August 23. The SDR, an international reserve asset created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries’ official reserves, can be exchanged among governments for freely usable currencies in times of need.
Related Articles
COVID-19 stimulus: Expert predicts loan repayment crisis
Following the approval of N2.3 trillion stimulus package via the Economic Sustainability Plan by the Federal Government as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by COVID-19, an economic analyst has warned of high degree of non-repayment […]
NG Clearing gets SEC’s licence for CCP
Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted NG Clearing Limited (NG Clearing) registration to perform the function of a central counterparty with effect from June 7, 2021. This registration now permits NG Clearing to clear and settle exchange traded derivative products – making NG Clearing the first CCP in […]
CBN harps on loans repayment by rice farmers
To sustain various interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the agricultural sector value chain, the apex bank has admonished beneficiaries to repay facilities as and when due. Paying back such loans, CBN said, afforded other farmers the opportunity to access the facility, thus increasing number of beneficiaries. CBN’s Kaduna branch Controller, Mallam […]
