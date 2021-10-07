Business

G20 to channel allocated SDRs to needy countries

The Group of 20 rich countries aims to announce next week that it will ensure that reserve assets issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are allocated to the countries that need them most, the Italian presidency said yesterday, according to Reuters. The news agency quoted Italian Economy Minister, Daniele Franco, as saying that: “We are now building a political consensus on the options for channeling allocated SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) to countries in need. “The ambition is to announce a clear commitment to implement these options next week in Washington,” he added, in reference to the upcoming G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers.“ The IMF’s $650 bilion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs)-about SDR 456 billion- allocation came into effect on August 23. The SDR, an international reserve asset created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries’ official reserves, can be exchanged among governments for freely usable currencies in times of need.

