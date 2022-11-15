News

G20 to focus on food security after Biden-Xi meeting

The G20 meeting is under way in Bali, with France’s President Macron holding talks with China’s Xi Jinping.

The meeting is expected to take steps to address food security affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a US official has told reporters.

On Monday Joe Biden said he was not looking for “conflict” between the US and China, and there will not be a new Cold War, reports the BBC

Meanwhile Xi warned Biden against crossing a “red line” on Taiwan, according to Chinese state media.

The meeting comes at a time when relations between the two superpowers have soured.

Taiwan is top of their agenda – Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory, Taiwan sees itself as distinct.

Global supply chains in ruins – Modi

Meanwhile, India’s Modi has called for a “return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy” in Ukraine.

Speaking at a session on food and energy security, he said that global supply chains were “in ruins” because of problems caused by climate change, the Covid pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He also emphasised the role of G20 leaders in “creating a new world order” after the pandemic.

“Over the past century, World War Two wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn,” he said.

At the session, which also had US president Joe Biden and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in attendance, Modi said that India’s energy security was crucial for global growth.

“We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured,” he said.

Indian leaders have repeatedly said that the country will continue buying oil from Russia despite Western pressure to isolate Putin.

 

