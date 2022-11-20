News Top Stories

G5 governors insist no peace without changes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

The G-5 Integrity governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) have maintained their stands on equity, fairness and justice for a genuine reconciliation in the party before the 2023 general elections.
The G-5 governors, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) restated their demands of equity, justice and fairness to the national leadership of the party.
They converged on the Adokie Amasiemaka International Stadium in Port Harcourt to unveil Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the Rivers PDP governorship candidate in the 2023
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH, SUNDAY NOVEMBER 20, 2022election.
Wike, who is the leader of the G-5 governors, stressed the need for the leadership of the party to allow equity, saying that the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu is corrupt, and as such, cannot lead Rivers people in any campaign.
He also called on Ayu to sue him if he is pained by the corruption allegations he has been making against him, or engage the G-5 governors in a debate.
“I went to Benue State and you claim you are fighting corruption. You are building a university in Benue and you have not stayed up to one year in office. We will support you if your house is clean.
“If you like insult the G-5 governors or challenge us to a debate. You go and tell some media houses to come and insult us. I am leaving as a Governor happily with my shoulders high.”
Wike said that none of the G-5 governors will lose their state to any other party, adding that he decided to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to commission the Port Harcourt Law School Building because the President  approved the payment of monies owed the state and other Niger State.
He said that it is the money he has been using to fund projects across the state.
Ortom, who also spoke, noted that the G-5 governors were in the PDP but are not working together, adding that the party has “not utilized peace-making mechanism.. we remain committed in redeeming Nigeria in 2023 to the path of prosperity.”
He added that the group remained committed to the demand for “equity, justice and fairness.”
A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who was also present, echoed the need for the PDP to reconcile with the G-5 governors now that the 2023 election is still far.
“There is enough time for reconciliation. The G-5 governors are open to Reconciliation. They don’t want to be the president; they are saying what is fair is fair. I plead to them to find solution before it is too late,” Fayose said.
Fubara, the governorship candidate, promised to consolidate on the legacies of Wike if voted in office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq: Nobody’ll be excluded from APC in Kwara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, at the weekend said nobody would be denied opportunity of registering or revalidating their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.   AbdulRazaq reiterated that his philosophy is that the ruling party would be better and stronger when everyone was accommodated.   Speaking when the appeal […]
News

GERB party of PM Borissov wins Bulgaria’s polls

Posted on Author Reporter

    The centre-right GERB party of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has won 24.2% of votes in the parliamentary election in Bulgaria, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 42.5% of the ballots counted. The new, anti-establishment party There Is Such a People of popular TV host and singer Slavi Trifonov came […]
News Top Stories

CAN to NSCIA: You’re promoting bad governance, injustice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) of promoting bad governance and injustice in the country.   This came as the Association insisted it has no form of hatred for Islam or Muslims, as perceived by the Council, as a result of its cry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica