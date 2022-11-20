G5 governors insist no peace without changes

The G-5 Integrity governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) have maintained their stands on equity, fairness and justice for a genuine reconciliation in the party before the 2023 general elections.

The G-5 governors, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) restated their demands of equity, justice and fairness to the national leadership of the party.

They converged on the Adokie Amasiemaka International Stadium in Port Harcourt to unveil Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the Rivers PDP governorship candidate in the 2023

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH, SUNDAY NOVEMBER 20, 2022election.

Wike, who is the leader of the G-5 governors, stressed the need for the leadership of the party to allow equity, saying that the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu is corrupt, and as such, cannot lead Rivers people in any campaign.

He also called on Ayu to sue him if he is pained by the corruption allegations he has been making against him, or engage the G-5 governors in a debate.

“I went to Benue State and you claim you are fighting corruption. You are building a university in Benue and you have not stayed up to one year in office. We will support you if your house is clean.

“If you like insult the G-5 governors or challenge us to a debate. You go and tell some media houses to come and insult us. I am leaving as a Governor happily with my shoulders high.”

Wike said that none of the G-5 governors will lose their state to any other party, adding that he decided to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to commission the Port Harcourt Law School Building because the President approved the payment of monies owed the state and other Niger State.

He said that it is the money he has been using to fund projects across the state.

Ortom, who also spoke, noted that the G-5 governors were in the PDP but are not working together, adding that the party has “not utilized peace-making mechanism.. we remain committed in redeeming Nigeria in 2023 to the path of prosperity.”

He added that the group remained committed to the demand for “equity, justice and fairness.”

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who was also present, echoed the need for the PDP to reconcile with the G-5 governors now that the 2023 election is still far.

“There is enough time for reconciliation. The G-5 governors are open to Reconciliation. They don’t want to be the president; they are saying what is fair is fair. I plead to them to find solution before it is too late,” Fayose said.

Fubara, the governorship candidate, promised to consolidate on the legacies of Wike if voted in office.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...