G5 govs not against Atiku, say Obiora, Ekwunife, Obi

Fears that the G5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are working against the ambition of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were yesterday allayed with the constitution of a committee to resolve all burning issues. To this end, party members and the electorate have been urged not to express any fears about the ambition of Atiku. Disclosing this to reporters in Awka yesterday, the trio of Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Senator Ben Obi and Sen. Uche Ekwunife said that the five governors have no problems with the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar and that they have been campaigning for the PDP from top to bottom.
