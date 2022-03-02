Business

G7 finance chiefs set to announce more measures against Russia

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Group of Seven (G7) major economies expect agreement in coming days on possible further sanctions aimed at isolating Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Germany’s finance minister said after talks yesterday, according to Reuters. “We want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically,” Christian Lindner told reporters after a virtual meeting of G7 finance chiefs, chaired by Germany. “We had an exchange on the implementation of the current sanctions and we also exchanged proposals on what additional measures could be taken,” Lindner said, adding “and in the coming days there will be an agreement on this.”

He gave no details about what moves were under discussion, but said the impact of measures curbing the activities of the Russian central bank and excluding Russian banks from the SWIFT inter-bank messaging system had already exceeded expectations.

“The rouble is in freefall,” he said as the Russian currency weakened to around 112 to the dollar in trade on Tuesday. His Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, said G7 capitals had stressed the need for tight coordination of their measures against Moscow during the talks, which Ukraine’s Finance Minister, Sergii Marchenko, also joined. Earlier, France’s Bruno Le Maire declared an “all-out economic and financial war” against Russia to bring down its economy before rowing back on language he later said was inappropriate. The sanctions have had an immediate impact on Russia’s economy, with queues forming outside banks as Russians rush to salvage their savings.

Oil company, Shell, on Tuesday, became the latest big Western firm to pull out of the country. The measures limit Moscow’s use of a $640 billion war chest to defend its currency, but it remains to be seen whether Russia can find other channels for trade and financing of its economy. Notably, Chinese businesses and banks are looking for ways to limit the impact of sanctions on their relations with Russia, with settlement of transactions in yuan seen rising at the expense of the dollar.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Demutualisation: NSE names chief executives for entities

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced chief executives that will head its operating and nonoperating companies upon the completion of its ongoing demutualisation. According to a statement from the exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola becomes Chief Executive Officer of the […]
Business

Pension assets to hit N20trn mark by 2023

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Agusto & Co. has projected that pension industry’s net assets will hit the N20 trillion mark by 2023, recording an average growth rate of 18 per cent (in line with the five year average growth rate of 18 per cent) in the next three years leading to 2023. The rating agency, in a new report, […]
Business

FirstBank: Equipping SMEs with FirstSME account

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Like their counterparts in most parts of the world, Nigeria’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Indeed, even before the advent of the pandemic, SMEs in the country were grappling with the very harsh business environment, which was responsible for the high mortality rate among them.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica