Gabriel Magalhães signs for Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães from Lille in a deal that could cost up to €30 million.

The 22-year-old passed a medical in London over a week ago and is currently in quarantine having arrived from France. It’s understood he’s signed a five-year deal with the Gunners.

The deal was announced in a video on Facebook in which Willian and David Luiz interviewed the new boy over Zoom, reports AAllenSport.

Gabriel joined Lille for £1.5 million in 2017 from homeland side Avai and twice went out on loan the following season to Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb.

The 6’2″ left-sided centre-back had to be patient on his return to the Stade Pierre Mauroy but eventually broke into the team midway through the 2018/19 season. Spearheaded by Nicolas Pepe, Lille went onto finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Several clubs across Europe have been tracking Gabriel’s development and there was serious competition for his signature from Napoli, Manchester United and Everton. His agent claims that in choosing to move to Arsenal he has rejected more lucrative terms elsewhere.

Due to Ligue 1’s suspension, he’s not kicked a ball in anger since March so it’s likely he’ll be eased into things on this side of the Channel.

