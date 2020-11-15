GAC: Automakers need to create greater value for Nigerians

Business

GAC Motors has urged automakers in Nigeria to come up with initiatives that would boost the lifestyles of Nigerians. This was disclosed by Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Motors, (authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa), recently in Lagos. She said the Coronavirus pandemic and #EndSARS protests all in one year have affected several businesses of Nigerians, which have made a great number of them to cut down on their expenses and desired lifestyles.

 

To ensure Nigerians still access their desired lifestyles and live within their means, Chen explained that GAC has partnered Access Bank, Ecobank, Wema Bank, Globus Bank and Sunu Assurance in its ‘Drive cars and pay later.’ She said: “The initiative was designed to empower upwardly mobile Nigerians to have access to personal and emergency mobility, achieving economic and personal needs with ease. “It affords Nigerians to own cars with ease by accessing an auto facility with these institutions.

 

This easy buy partnership amongst  other things enables young Nigerians to purchase a brand new car through a credit facility, offering them convenience, latest technology features, warranty coverage and peace of mind.”

 

Team Lead, Transport and Logistics, Access Bank Plc, Anthony Eke, explained that the financial institution agreed to the initiative to enable its customers to acquire new vehicles in a financially convenient manner. With the easy buy agreement, he is optimistic that Nigerians would not need to cough out the entire cost of a vehicle at once.

 

He said: “There are several benefits to owning a car and Access Bank is delighted to making its customers privy to these benefits with GAC cars. The cars boast unbeatable performance, sportiness, luxury and much more.”

 

In other countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of the world, young adults own their personal cars which enable them to meet their personal mobility and economic needs with ease. This is however not the same, spurring the GAC brand to design cars specifically for the upwardly mobile young adults in Nigeria.

 

This comes as a timely intervention following recent data by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that revealed that to one private vehicle; there are 41 Nigerians dependent on it, which is one of the lowest among other emerging markets. This GAC partnership with the financial institutions is expected to enable the country to scale up the pool of private vehicle ownership.

