GAC GS4 emerges Nigeria’s car of the year as Toyota, others shine

GAC, Toyota, Mercedes Benz and JAC are among various auto brands that took home awards at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards held recently at the prestigious Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos. Other top winners at the 11th NAJA Awards, the 2022 edition, are Lanre Shittu Motors, CFAO Motors, R.T. Briscoe, Mikano, Elizade Autoland, Innoson, Stallion Motors, Cosharis, Jet Systems and Autochek. Over thirty awards were given in various categories.

The event which was attended by critical stakeholders in the Nigerian auto industry, including a representative from the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, saw the GAC GS4 carting home the coveted Car-of-the-Year crown.

The GS4 defeated Suzuki SPresso and Geely Coolray in a keenly contested race. Also, Mercedes Benz brand marketed by Weststar Associates Ltd in Nigeria emerged as the Luxury Brand of the Year, defeating BMW and Porsche, while Toyota Land Cruiser emerged as the SUV of the Year and Range Rover (Autobiography) clinched the Luxury SUV of the Year trophy respectively. Also at the well-attended award night, Toyota Hilux emerged the Pickup of the Year, defeating Mitsubishi L200 and Ford Range. Toyota also won the minibusof- the-year award. Suzuki S-Presso picked the Budget Car of the Year, and JAC J7goinghomewiththeoutstandingautodesignvehicleofthe Year.

Lanre Shittu’s JAC truck plant was adjudged the Truck plant of the year; it also won the Large Truck of the Year while Innoson Motors bagged the Assembly Plant of the year award. Mikano’s showroom on Victoria Island Lagos won the Showroom of the year. Stallion’s Bajaj was declared the three-wheeler of the year. The firm was also named multibrand assembler of the year. Jet System received the electric auto company of the year; Micking emerged oil brand of the year; Nord won the best innovative auto company award, Autochek was celebrated as best in online auto finance and marketing.

The duo of R.T. Briscoe and Mandilas Motors were honoured as the most resilient auto companies. Dangote’s Peugeot also got the most resilient auto brand. GUO Transport emerged as the transport company of the year. As part of their contributions to the development of Nigeria’s auto industry, the Seyi Onajide, MD of RT Briscoe and Kunle Jaiyesimi, DMD of CFAO Motors were honoured with the auto Personality of the Year awards. Also, the late Chairman of Globe Motors, Willie Anumudu, and the Late Vice President of Coscharis Group, Mrs. Charity Maduka, were given posthumous awards for supporting growth of Nigeria’s auto industry.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said the awards recognized stellar performance of auto brands, plants and personalities creating value in the sector based on the criteria including brand value, market leadership and business strategy against their peers in the past year under review. He said all winners were selected for their impressive performance in Nigeria auto industry despite a challenging macro-economic environment in the past year under review. Commenting on the award, DMD, CFAO Motors, Jaiyesimi, commended NAJA for its consistency over the years, noting that the recognition by NAJA was an indication that great work does not go unnoticed. Speaking on the award for CFAO, Jaiyesimi said, “It is gratifying that our many years of commitmentandmindfulservice, withourclients’needsatheart, are still yielding great results. “We are deeply honoured to receive this award. To be recognized by NAJA, an umbrella body for auto journalists in Nigeria, is a fulfilling achievement for us. “This award is about defining our role towards creating value for our employees, customers, shareholders, communities and the society at large.”

