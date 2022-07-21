Gadzama rejects NBA poll results, alleges rigging

A contestant for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential poll, Chief Joe- Kyari Gadzama (SAN), yesterday rejected the results of Saturday’s election, alleging that it was rigged. Yakubu Maikyau polled 22, 342 votes to win the election, and Gadzama second with 10, 842 votes. Taidi Gunu garnered 1, 380 votes to place third. But Gadzama claimed the technology the association adopted for the exercise: “Was highly vulnerable and most susceptible to electronic fraud, rigging and pre-programming of votes”. He asked the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA) to allow an immediate audit of the server that was used for the election.

He said: “Thereafter, my agent and other agents present raised some of these concerns during the press briefing conducted by the ECNBA on the eve of the election. “During the conduct of the election, my agent discovered numerous irregularities and expressed the same by a letter sent via email to the ECNBA at 2:00 pm. “In the email, he reported the frequent timeouts experienced by the site, lack of access to the backend of the server, lack of graphical representation of the results and ultimately requested an audit of the election, which the ECNBA promised to provide immediately.

“After the conduct of the election, my agent sent a reminder to the ECNBA on July 17 to audit the election and discover if there were more irregularities but the same has not been provided by the ECNBA. “After the conduct of the election, my agent engaged another IT specialist to test the server. “The report of the specialist which was dated July 18 also shows that there is a high likelihood that the system could be hacked and manipulated. “A follow-up report by my agent dated Wednesday, July 20 confirms that this occurrence was more than likely.

“I have been advised that this is why the percentage score among all the three presidential candidates remained within the same range from the commencement of voting till the end. “This, as I have been advised, is not human behaviour but mechanical.

“It is important to re-iterate that auditing the election will permit independent parties and agents to discover if there were any technical interferences to usurp the will of the electorate.” The ECNBA Chairman Ayodele Akintunde (SAN), said that out of a total of 59, 392 records of eligible voters from the NBA database, 59, 388 records were okayed to vote. He added that while 1, 346 emails that were sent out to some of the eligible voters bounced back, only 34, 809 lawyers, representing 58. 61% of the membership strength of the association participated in the election that was conducted electronically. According to him, some of the complaints received included the inability of some lawyers to correctly input their Supreme Court Number, SCN, as instructed, wrong/invalid contact information, no voting links, as well as multiple email reminders.

However, in a statement issued yesterday, Gadzama said his agent, Andrew Madaki, an ICT expert, before the conduct of the election, tested the vulnerability of the website that was used for the exercise. He added that the outcome of Madaki’s investigation showed that the website was susceptible to manipulation.

