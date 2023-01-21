Gagaar rules Ikoyi Club Chairman’s Cup

Kailash Gaggar beats over 50 other competitors to emerge winner of the 2023 Chairman’s Cup of the Badminton Section of Ikoyi Club. Gaggar, who competed in Grouo B, scored the highest number of points to cart home the top prize at the expense of Group A winner, Siddharth Saboo, who edged Vitus Akudinobi and Sunny Orizu to second and third places while Daniel Adeoye ruled in Group C. Outgoing Section Chairman Mazi Nwankwo expressed delight at his tenure stating he is fulfilled to have made significant impact during his tenure prominent among which is the enhancing the revenue base of fhe section, increasing membership to an all-time high of 338 and also turning the section to a five-star facility. The highpoint of the day was the award given to 86-year-old Pa Eric Okoye, who has been a member of the section since 1979. He attributedb his healthy look to him playing badminton for over 60 years.

Awards were also given to eight other previous chairmen of the section notably among was Francis Orbih, a former president of fhe Nigeria Badminton Federation. Kabir Okunola scooped the most improved player award while Thomas Adeoye was adjudged the most cinsistent player. Also among a long list of those honoured were immediate past section captain, Gbenga Ayileka, coach Oladipo Popoola and admin officer Uzumma Kalu.

