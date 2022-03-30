GAGE Awards announces nominees, opens portals for votes

Nigeria’s leading digital awards organised to recognise, promote and reward digital personalities and brands on a global platform, the GAGE Awards has announced nominees for this year and opened its voting portals for the public.

Voting begins on March 28, 2022, and will span a total of 11 categories.

Making the declaration in Lagos, the organisers made public nominees of various categories, noting that the remaining 13 categories will be selected by GAGE Awards’ eminent jury.

“This call for votes is open to the public and is an opportunity to select and promote your favorite digital personalities and brands on a global platform centred on the conversations around tech and the innovative solutions being churn out daily in the ecosystem along with its many applications in Africa,” the organisers said.

This year’s GAGE Awards slated to hold on June 11, will be featuring nominees in the following categories:

ONLINE COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR

Mr. Funny (Mr. Sabinus)

Brain Jotter

Josh2Funny

Taooma

Nasboi

WEB SERIES OF THE YEAR

Nkoyo

Visa on Arrival

Mama B Kitchen

Papa Benji

Best Friend in the World

ONLINE INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

Liquor Rose

Nengi

Angel Smith

Queen Mercy Atang

Tomike

MOBILE BANKING APP OF THE YEAR

GTBank

Vbank

Access Bank

ALAT

Polaris Bank

FINTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Flutterwave

Opay

Remita

Patricia

Abeg

TRACE DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Ckay

Fireboy DML

Goya Menor

Ladipoe

Buju

The awards will also feature a two-day Tech Exhibition with the theme, “Co-Create 2022”, which is scheduled to hold on June 9 and 10, at Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking on the voting process, Johnson Anorh, the Convener of the GAGE Awards, said, “We are thrilled to announce the nominees for this year’s prestigious GAGE Awards, and to also open the portals for votes.

“Everyone is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominee and lend their voice to the many more that will join to celebrate the good of digital innovation in Nigeria.”

Anorh added: “You know the Nigerian tech space is brimming with exciting innovations and currently attracting global interest, what we are experiencing in the Nigerian tech space is a testament to the youthful vibrancy and ingenuity of Nigerians. And with the process we have put in place, you can be sure we will put only the best on the spotlight to recognise excellence and inspire other tech innovators.”

It would be recalled that on February 27, 2022, GAGE Awards officially closed public nominations of candidates to be considered for the prestigious honor of joining the ranks of past winners. This was immediately followed by the unveiling of the panel of judges who have officially made up the academy responsible for selecting the most innovative tech brands and personalities in Nigeria in the past one year.

According to the organisers, the highly eminent roster of the Panel of Judges comprises of the following personalities; Chizor Malize: Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer – Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC); Colette Otusheso: Head, Accelerate, Access Bank; Pat Utomi: Founder/ CEO at Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), and Sir Steve Omojafor, Former Chairman of Zenith Bank and STB-Mcann among others.

The GAGE Awards is a comprehensive promotion and celebration of digital personalities and brands in Nigeria and Africa with strong federal government backing through the Nigerian Communications Commision and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

This year’s event will feature the biggest brands and personalities in Fintech, Adtech, Edtech, Healthtech, Insurtech, Logistics and Supply, Content and Media etc. Booths are already on sale.

