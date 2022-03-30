Business

GAIM 5: Fidelity Bank presents N10m to winners

Posted on

Ten customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have smiled home with N1million each having emerged winners in the fourth monthly draw of the Fidelity Bank Get Alerts in Millions season 5 promo (GAIM 5). Speaking at the prize presentation event in Lagos, the Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ken Opara who was represented by the Divisional Head, Product Development, Osita Ede, said, “We introduced the GAIM 5 promo in November 2021 as part of our efforts to help Nigerians imbibe the important practice of saving.

It is important to note that of the N125 million earmarked to be won in cash prizes in the promo, we have given out a total of N39million to lucky customers comprising 900 customers who won N10,000 each in the 18 weekly consolation draws and 30 customers who won N1 million each in the first three monthly draws of the campaign.

That means we still have N86million to be given away before the campaign draws to a close in July 2022.” Prior to presenting the cash prizes to the GAIM 5 winners, the bank also presented cheques to customers from its Festac and Agege-Ikorodu regions who emerged beneficiaries of its savings loyalty scheme for Q4’21. “One hundred and fifty customers are being rewarded at our branch locations across the country with a total of N55.4m as cash reward for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The scheme is designed to reward active Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme (FPSS) and Fidelity Sweet Account (SWEETA) customers”, explained Dr Okpara.

 

Our Reporters

