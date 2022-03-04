Business

GAIM 5: Fidelity Bank presents N10m to winners

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Reaffirming its commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, Fidelity Bank Plc has presented cash prizes to winners of the February draw of the Get Alerts in Millions season 5 promo (GAIM 5). The prize presentation event was held at Fidelity Bank, Suru Alaba branch, Lagos and several branches across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. Winners in the February draw are: Aliu Usman Sunday, Abdullahi Abu Saibu Nwankwo okoro David, Hadiza Sindama Nuhu, Douglas Monday, Goodness Chiamaka Basil, Idemudia Gracious Eghosa, Ndiana Monday James, Kolade Jacob Elujoba and Obinna Williams Samuel. Speaking at the prize presentation event in Lagos, the Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ken Opara, said, “At the heart of all our operations is an overriding desire to make life easier for our customers while empowering them to live fuller and richer lives. As a bank, we take pride in transforming and improving the lives of our customers.

Over time, we have seen Nigerians climb the socioeconomic ladder monthly simply because they maintain a minimum of N2,000 in their Fidelity Bank accounts.” “Today, we would be presenting the sum of N1million to Aliu Usman Sunday and Abdullahi Abu Saibu who emerged winners in the third GAIM 5 monthly draw held last week. Apart from Sunday and Saibu, eight other customers of Fidelity Bank would receive their cash prizes of N1million at similar events at their branches across the country today. This is in continuation of promise to give out a total of N125million to customers in the GAIM 5 promo between November 2021 and July 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stakeholders proffer success tips to new SEC boss

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

The new SEC management should sustain the implementation of capital market master plan, CHRIS UGWU writes   Transactions on stocks and other securities are more complex and volatile than other markets especially after the global financial meltdown and how it reflected on the economic status of the world and local bourse that is still facing […]
Business

Group Life: Compounding agony for next of kin

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

When employers dance on deceased workers’ graves   Most Nigerian workers have been known to withstand the poorest working conditions in their work environment. Based on the need to have something doing in order to sustain the family, some have had to go through very gruesome experience to remain in their jobs amid meagre payment. […]
Business

CBN, DMB reiterate support for MSMEs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Director, Development Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yusuf Philip Yila, has said the apex bank had put in place several funding support initiatives to enable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) survive the COVID-19 and beyond. Yila, who was speaking at the virtual launch of the first PanAfrican MSME Academy at the weekend, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica