GAIM 5: Fidelity Bank rewards customers with N10m

Ten more customers of Fidelity Bank Plc, yesterday, got rewarded with N10 million in the bank’s season 5 edition of its savings promo tagged “Get Alert in Millions (GAIM 5).” The seventh monthly prize presentation ceremony of the campaign, which was witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in Lagos, saw Hillary Udekwere and Festus Tochukwu receive N1 million each having emerged winners from the Lagos zone at the seventh monthly draw held last week. According to the bank, eight other customers would also receive their prizes in the bank’s branches across the country having emerged winners from upcountry zones of the campaign. Speaking to journalists, the winners expressed their excitement while thanking the bank for being consistent and supportive in its bid to keep helping Nigerians to save more. Hillary Udekwere, a businessman, said: “I am excited today because I am a million richer.

I thought it was fraud when I was called but when the calls were persistent, I went to the bank and now that I have received the money, I am fully aware that this is not a case of scam. I also want to use the opportunity to thank the bank and encourage other artisans like me to save so that they can win just like I did.” Earlier in his opening remarks, the Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Ken Opara, said the objective of the promo was to help customers develop a healthy savings habit and improve their well-being. According to Dr Opara, who was represented by the Regional Bank Head, Fidelity Bank Plc, Festac, Paschal Nzeribe, “we set aside a total of N125million for cash prizes to be won by lucky customers in weekly, monthly, and grand draws which would hold till July this year when the campaign draws to a close. “Till date, we have rewarded 1,620 customers with various sums of money including 1,550 customers that have won N10,000 each in the 31 weekly consolation draws and 70 customers who have won N1 million each in the seven monthly draws we have conducted.”

 

