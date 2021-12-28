Gains, losses and grief of whistle-blowing

When President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office on May 29, 2015, one of his cardinal focuses was the fight against corruption, because of his belief that “if we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.” The fear of corruption became so palpable that the “body language” of the president assumed a warning signal. Apart from launching some strategies to tackle the menace, the Buhari administration came up with the innovative whistle blowing policy, which was unveiled on December 21, 2016, by Mrs Kemi Adeosun, a former Minister of Finance.

A whistle-blower is a person who exposes information or activity within a private or public organisation that is deemed to be illegal, illicit, unsafe, and fraudulent, or an abuse of taxpayers’ money. According to the policy, a whistle-blower that provides information about any financial mismanagement or ‘stolen’ funds to the ministry’s portal would be rewarded with between 2.5 per cent and five per cent of the recovered funds.

At its early stage, the whistle blowing policy was greeted with tremendous ovation and enthusiasm as courageous citizens voluntarily disclosed information about fraud, bribery, looted public funds and assets, financial misconduct and other forms of gratification or theft to anti-graft agencies. Consequently, massive responses were recorded. Billions of supposedly looted funds were discovered, arrests made and legal cases instituted against suspects. According to the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the finance ministry at the time, Dr Muhammad Dikwa, the Federal Government had saved as much N594.09 billion since the inception of the policy.

However, rather than receiving more tips and seeing corrupt practices and illicit financial flows exposed on a wider scale, the ministry started witnessing a decline in the desire of citizens to submit reports because of safety concerns following the unpleasant experiences of early whistle-blowers.

This fear is informed by the fact that the policy has not provided adequate protection for whistleblowers, thus leaving them exposed to attacks when corruption fights back. This fear has made whistle blowing unattractive as those who initially embraced the policy have either lost their jobs or are struggling to save themselves, with no help coming from the government that invited citizens to join the fight against corruption by blowing the whistle. Mr TaiyeAbegunde, an academic, lamented that rather than the whistle-blowers becoming heroes for exposing corruption, they had become the victims.

“The aftermath came with unmitigated persecution, intimidation and victimisation at workplace, and many were suspended or dismissed from their jobs,” he said. One of the whistle-blowers, Mr Joseph Akeju, a chief lecturer at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, was dismissed from work just two weeks to his retirement from public service because he dared to report financial irregularities to the tune of N1.68 billion perpetrated between March 2008 and 2014.

To date, his case has not been resolved even with the intervention of the Senate Committee on Public Petitions. Dr Murtala Ibrahim, an Internal Auditor with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, who exposed corruption in the bank, did not bargain for the retribution that followed. He was first transferred to Jalingo in Taraba State and later had his appointment terminated in May 2017.

Ibrahim is currently at the National Industrial Court trying to get his job back. Joseph Ameh, an architect and head of the physical planning division had in 2020 exposed some corrupt practices at the Federal College of Education, Asaba. Although the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission found merit in his petition by taking those found culpable in the crime to court, the school sacked Ameh months later. He has since been languishing without job or any other means of livelihood and all pleas to ICPC to help him get his job back have not received a favourable response.

Similarly, Mr Sambo Abdullahi, Head of Internal Audit, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. had his salaries and other allowances withheld for about three years for daring to blow the whistle on the shady deals of his boss. Recounting his ordeal, Abdullahi said: “I went to work for almost three years without pay. During that period, I had no money and could not make ends meet. I had to depend on family and friends to survive. “Everybody suffered it; my children felt it, my wife, and my mother. There was a day we went out and my son said, ‘Dad I would have asked you to buy us Shawarma, but we know you do not collect salary.’

They knew what it meant and unfortunately I did not prepare for such, because I thought I was doing something good.” Other victims of whistle blowing retaliation include Mr Ntia Thompson, who was Assistant Director at the time he reported fraud against his boss, Mr Mohammed Kachalla, at the Department of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Jaafar Jaafar, an investigative journalist, exposed the video of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State, as he was stuffing bales of dollars said to be bribe money allegedly paid by a contractor. And of course, Mr Aaron Kaase, Chief Information Officer at the time at the Police Service Commission (PSC), who blew the whistle on a former Chairman of the Commission, Mr Mike Okiro. Kaase was suspended without pay for three years and, in between, was harassed regularly and even had his life threatened.

According to him: “The reprisal attack from the person I blew the whistle against was massive because he was using police to harass me.” The key thing to do is legislation because for now, there is no law to specially protect whistleblowers. If the National Assembly can pass that law, it should spell out protection measures for whistleblowers as well as spell out punitive measures for those who commit reprisal attacks. Whistle-blowers go through a lot, ranging from loss of jobs to suspension and non-payment of salaries. Once we have a special legislation on whistleblowing, then Nigerians will be encouraged to blow the whistle.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) discovered that most whistle-blowers who became victims of exposing wrongdoing are now afraid to even speak publicly about their experiences. Most of them said they would rather not recall the bad memories. Theirs is a life of constant fear due to continuous threats to themselves and members of their families, and an unending sadness that the government did not provide them with the protection they deserve. “The worst part of it is that, in most cases, they do not even deal with the offenders or prosecute them,” one of the victims lamented. The victims were unanimous that the national whistleblowing policy should have a victims’ fund that would support those who volunteer credible information. They said this was necessary because corruption cases usually took long before they are finally concluded, thus consigning the whistle-blower to prolonged suffering, with nothing to fall back on. They added that because the exposed persons were mostly highly placed individuals with connections at the top levels, it was always difficult to conclude their cases on time as most of them have intense influence almost everywhere, including the media. When asked if they would ever blow the whistle again, some of them replied with an emphatic “No.” One of them said, “I won’t advise prospective whistle-blowers to do it because of the situation on ground. Nobody should blow anything again because it is not a good experience, but if there is a law to protect them, why not?” Another whistle-blower, who craved anonymity, said blowing the whistle was a memory he would rather never talk about.

