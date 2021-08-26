News

Gains of NYSC scheme supercedes its pains, says Varsity Don

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Gains of NYSC scheme supercedes its pains, says Varsity Don

A University Don, Dr Okpe J Okpe has said the recent calls for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC scheme is unwarranted as the gains of the scheme supercedes the pains.

OKpe, a seasoned Researcher who spoke at a one day round-table discussion on appraising the NYSC Scheme, its prospects,  challenges and gains said the scheme can never die.

Okpe who teaches at the Federal University  Lafia said 

the scheme apart from inculcating  discipline in Nigerian youths by instilling in them a tradition of industry at work also enlightens on loyal service to Nigeria in any situation they may find themselves.

He said the scheme has succeeded in raising he moral tone of the Nigerian youths by giving them the opportunity to learn about higher ideals of national achievement, social and cultural improvement

“It has also developed  in the Nigerian youths the attitudes of mind, acquired through shared experience and suitable training. which will make them more amenable to mobilisation in the national interest

“It has also enable Nigerian youths acquire the spirit of self reliance by encouraging them to develop skills for self employment and also contribute to the accelerated growth of the national economy

The scheme also assist in developing  common ties among the Nigerian youths and promote national unity and integration.

Another Speaker at the session, Dr Thomas Uzah who urged the Government to increase the funding of the NYSC scheme said scrapping it will take the country more than 30 years backward.

Uzah said the scheme has gotten to a point where it has come to stay due to its social integration responsibilities. 

“The founding fathers of the scheme should be lauded for conceiving the scheme rather than describing as outlived its relevance, the scheme has done a lot of good to the country rather than its negative sides.

Another social commentator, Mojeed Dahiru who also spoke on the continous relevance of the scheme said it has contributed in removing prejudices, eliminate ignorance and confirm at first hand the many similarities among Nigerians of all ethnic groups while also ensuring an equitable distribution of members of the service corps and the effective utilisation of their skills in area of national needs

He said ” As far as possible, youths are assigned to jobs in States other than their States of origin

“That such group of youths assigned to work together is as representative of Nigeria as far as possible

“That the Nigerian youths are exposed to the modes of living of the people in different parts of Nigeria

“That the Nigerian youths are encouraged to eschew religious intolerance by accommodating religious differences

 “That members of the service corps are encouraged to seek at the end of their one year national service, career employment all over Nigeria, thus promoting the free movement of labour

“That employers are induced partly through their experience with members of the service corps to employ more readily and on a permanent basis, qualified Nigerians, irrespective of their States of origin”he said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps seek reinstatement of dismissed Ebonyi soldiers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has petitioned the Nigerian Army over an ‘unjust’ dismissal of soldiers from Ebonyi State, who were dismissed by the military.   Ogah said the soldiers were sacked unjustly as a petition against their sack had already been submitted with the […]
News Top Stories

Hard partying in your 20s raises risk of future heart problems

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found out that young adults are up to nine times more likely to develop premature heart disease if they regularly take drugs, smoke and drink. These were the findings of a major study of more than a million people published in the journal ‘Heart.’ Experts looked at 1.1 […]
News Top Stories

EFCC loses bid to forfeit Saraki’s houses to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost out in its bid to forfeit two Lagos property owned by a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government. This was sequel to the dismissal of a suit filed by the anti-graft agency at a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking permanent forfeiture […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica