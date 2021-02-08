Galatasaray Istanbul Derby win thrills Onyekuru

Henry Onyekuru has celebrated Galatasaray Istanbul Derby win over Fenerbache after it catapulted them to the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.

The forward was lively in the “Intercontinental Derby” Saturday before he was later replaced.

He has now won his first three matches back for a third loan stint at Galatasaray. “3/3! Top of the table! Great away victory and

Like this: Like Loading...