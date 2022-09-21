Galaxy Academy seeks new ground in talent scouting

Galaxy Sports Academy is turning around talent hunt in Nigeria with professional practice that sets it apart from many other academies.

Founded in 2014 by ex-player Mr. Austin Akpehe and registered as a company in 2019, Galaxy Academy has engaged in various sports development projects in Germany, France, Holland, Italy, China, Ghana and Nigeria where its camp is located in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory.

The Academy, which has over 80 registered players, has so far run talent hunt programmes with ex-Nigeria internationals Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Tijani Babangida as well as current Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa.

It has trained youth around the country on career and other social activities. Several of the Academy’s recruits have also earned invitation to national U-17, U-20 and U-23 teams as a result of the synergy between the national teams’ coaches and their counterparts in the Academy.

“We look more at the business aspect of talent scouting because ultimately our aim is to be potential partners in encouraging and promoting grassroots sports development,” Akpehe said.

A product of Galaxy Sports Development Co. Ltd in China, the Academy is run by a management board whose membership cuts across experts in talent hunt around the world, with Akpehe as Executive Chairman/CEO.

