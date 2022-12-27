Galaxy backbone assures customers of quality service delivery services 

Galaxy Backbone Ltd (GBB) has promised to supply quality and efficient service delivery to its current and prospective customers.

The Managing Director of the company, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar, gave the assurance on Tuesday, at the ongoing International Polo Tournament in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Abubakar explained that the company provides quality Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and shared services for the Federal Government as well as the private sector from its Information Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure that will enhance and promote the government’s digital services in a smart, secure and sustainable manner.

”Galaxy Backbone will ensure an uninterrupted service delivery to public and private organisations through its rendered services which support collocation, hosting and disaster recovery for organisations.

”Among the services we provide are the Data Centre, Cloud and Cyber security Services, smart home plans (e-Connect services) which offer Fibre-to-Homes, Fibre- to-Estates and Fibre-to-Small Offices for those residing within the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja,” he said.

