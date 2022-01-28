News

Galaxy Heroes Coin woos investors with 3000% staking APR

The annual percentage rate of superhero themed protocol Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) launched at 3000 per cent in an attempt to encourage staking and woo new investors.

The APR is the monetary value investors earn by making their crypto tokens accessible for loans, taking into consideration the interest rates and any other fees that borrowers must pay.

The Galaxy Heroes DEX and Galactic Farms were initially released last October and had offered over 3,000 per cent APR in rewards.

GHC which was founded by Brain Summer, a member of the renowned Baby Doge memecoin that surpassed $1 billion market cap in 2021, became one of the few fully doxxed ATL coins when it launched.

The superhero-based gaming protocol was launched in October 2021 and had bridged to the Ethereum network using the Cross-Chain Bridge, setting its users up for one of the best experiences in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.

The protocol offers its users multiple levels of a network offering different unique products such as its Decentralized Exchange or DEX, which offers users the option to swap tokens, add liquidity to the DEX, receive LP tokens, stake and farm digital assets, and participate in various NFT auctions via their own NFT marketplace.

Its $GHC token has been listed on over fifteen top Centralized Exchanges (CEX) like Hotbit, BitMart, Bkex, etc. According to the project’s Roadmap, the token will be listed on Binance and Coinbase in the future.

 

