News

Galaxy Heroes Coin woos investors with 3000% staking APR

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The annual percentage rate of superhero themed protocol Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) launched at 3,000 per cent in an attempt to encourage staking and woo new investors. The APR is the monetary value investors earn by making their crypto tokens accessible for loans, taking into consideration the interest rates and any other fees that borrowers must pay. The Galaxy Heroes DEX and Galactic Farms were initially released last October and had offered over 3,000 per cent APR in rewards. GHC, which was founded by Brain Summer, a member of the renowned Baby Doge memecoin that surpassed $1 billion market cap in 2021, became one of the few fully doxxed ATL coins when it launched. The superhero-based gaming protocol was launched in October 2021 and had bridged to the Ethereum network using the Cross-Chain Bridge.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Imo: NIS’ Chief Provost killed in Owerri

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

The Chief Provost of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Imo State command, Okiemute Mrere, has been killed. Mrere, was allegedly assassinated Saturday night along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.   A senior Immigrations’ officer who confirmed the ugly development said that the former Chief Provost’s corpse was discovered in a bush […]
News

Ayo Ogunsan: Of a quintessential entrepreneur cum philanthropist at 44

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In Abraham Lincoln’s letter to his son’s teacher, one of the greatest men who ever lived on planet earth did write — “Teach him if you can that 10 cents earned is of far more value than a dollar found.”   This excerpt, unequivocally, flashes a sense of striking similitude, when chronicling the life of […]
News

NUC accredits Dominican Varsity programmes

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited all the seven programmes offered and presented for the exercise by the Dominican University, Ibadan, Oyo State. This was contained in a letter by the Director of Accreditation at the National Universities Commission, dated August 2, 2021, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Father (Prof.) Anthony Akinwale. The university […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica