The annual percentage rate of superhero themed protocol Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) launched at 3,000 per cent in an attempt to encourage staking and woo new investors. The APR is the monetary value investors earn by making their crypto tokens accessible for loans, taking into consideration the interest rates and any other fees that borrowers must pay. The Galaxy Heroes DEX and Galactic Farms were initially released last October and had offered over 3,000 per cent APR in rewards. GHC, which was founded by Brain Summer, a member of the renowned Baby Doge memecoin that surpassed $1 billion market cap in 2021, became one of the few fully doxxed ATL coins when it launched. The superhero-based gaming protocol was launched in October 2021 and had bridged to the Ethereum network using the Cross-Chain Bridge.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...