Gale of endorsements as Abiodun’s evidence of good performance

Any public officeholder who desires to reach and keep his place at the top of his political career must be prepared to do so the hard way. He must be determined to go the extra-mile to entrench good governance because in our today’s incredibly fast-moving world, giving reasons for non performance is no longer fashionable. It is rather a mark of failure of leadership.

This is one lesson to learn from the gale of endorsements that has greeted Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term re-election bid. Oftentimes, politicians aspiring for leadership positions use delivery of dividends of democracy as a catchphrase to snatch away victory at the polls only for many of them to return to the electorate at the end of their tenure with empty hands. Governor Abiodun is an exception to this abnormality.

Of course, coming into the saddle at a troubled time when the world was on lockdown, it would have been much more convenient to hide under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to justify a poor performance. But here he is again for his re-election campaign with a bag-full of deliverables. Among others, he has in his kitty a network of massive road infrastructures, 97 percent chosen by the people themselves, conducive environment for rapid industrial transformation, 1, 200 affordable housing units, over 100 Primary Healthcare Centres to boast healthcare service delivery, investment in the edu-cation sector covering primary, secondary and tertiary, youth empowerment, human capital development, support for agro-allied industry, the ease of doing business, enhanced security network, inclusive governance culminating in bottom-up approach to governance and most significant of all, the International Cargo Airport which will be ready for commissioning anytime soon. This is in keeping with his electoral promises to lead the state to the next level through rapid socio-economic and industrial transformation. At the beginning of the ongoing campaign activities, Governor Abiodun had declared that the remaining part of his first term tenure was going to a festival of project commissioning.

That precisely has been the case since he made the declaration. And up till now, he has not let the guard down. All the while since his campaign train hit the ground running, criss-crossing all the local government areas of the state, he has kept fate with his words, reassuring the people that dividends of democracy would reach every doorstep at urban and grassroots level. It is in pursuance of that commitment that the governor has been holding town hall meetings to brainstorm with the stakeholders and galvanizing support for the actualization of his vision to lead the state to the Eldorado. Gratefully, the response has been quite impressive and encouraging.

In all areas visited so far, his effort to seek people’s endorsement of his re-election has been greeted with resounding success. In a practical demonstration of the ‘Building Our Future Together’ mantra of his administration, Governor Abiodun is today very well at home with virtually all well-meaning citizens of the state. From his former predecessors, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to revered traditional rulers, students’ unions, organised labour, transport union, hitherto traumatized civil servants, artisans as well as market men and women, everybody is working in tandem with the government to take the state to the next level.

No one else has achieved that level of camaraderie since the beginning of the present democratic dispensation. For being able to rally the support of the grassroots people, the bottom-top approach adopted by the government has also taken a firm root in the state, promoting an equal sense of belonging for the developmental projects implemented within different localities. From the onset, Abiodun has consistently assured the people of inclusiveness in governance, an open and transparent process, grassroots participation in the decision-making process as well as even and equal distribution of developmental projects.

He reiterated the same commitment on Thursday, January 19, 2023 during the commissioning of 5.7 kilometre Oru-Awa- Alaporu Road in Ijebu North Local Government Area as part of the continuation of his second term campaign tour of the state. The newly inaugurated road is the third in the series of roads that have been commissioned within the space of one month in the council area.

The first was Igan road, Ago-Iwoye, followed by Molusi College Road in Ijebu-Igbo. All this is a clear testimony of the administration’s drive to open up the state for easy movement of people, foods, and services. At Odeda Local Government Area, the governor didn’t go on his campaign train without something tangible to present to the residents either.

In matching words with action, he commissioned a 5.6 kilometre Somorin-Kemta-Idi-Aba road project promised during his electioneering in the build up to the 2019 general elections. Speaking during the unveiling of the project, he noted that the huge infrastructural gap inherited by his administration informed the adoption of a strategic approach that would ensure that every part of the state benefits from one project or the other.

For the records, Kemta is one of the communities to benefit from the first housing estate built by the present administration which perhaps underscores the importance While commending the traditional rulers in Odeda Local Government for maintaining peace in their domains, the governor promised that his administration would not stop until all access roads were put in good condition, calling on the people to vote for him to continue his good works. In his commendation, the Olu of Kemta, Oba Okikiola Tejuosho noted that more than 40 communities would benefit from the road.

Ogbonnikan writes from Abeokuta,the Ogun State capital

