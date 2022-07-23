Gallant Falcons and NFF’s ineptitude!

Nigeria’s women national team, the Super Falcons, are fast losing their invincibility on the continent. The gap between the Falcons and other top teams has been drastically narrowed while it is also evident that women’s football has developed hugely on the continent. At the 12th Women’s Africa Nations Cup which ends this weekend in Morocco, it was crystal clear that women’s football is developing better in Africa.

There are many sides to the discuss because ordinarily, teams like Botswana, Burundi, Uganda, Burkina Faso and Togo should not be in the competition but for the format of the Confederation of Africa Football which is all inclusive at regional level and not an open contest. Nigeria knocked out Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire from the WAFU B zone.

These two teams are better than many others in the finals of WAFCON. One wonders how CAF conceived this idea all in the name of equal development. The place of merit and strength of the teams is nowhere now that the qualifiers are drawn at regional level. Obviously, the West African region has the best women’s national teams and the CAF format has reduced the strength of the teams at the continental finals. Falcons now comprising of a blend of the young and old players fell short overall in terms of speed, agility and technique.

The impact of foreign coach Randy Waldrum is not felt because he failed to win the title which many other domestic coaches and former national team players won as head of the team’s technical crew. It was indeed a sad tale as Falcons lost their very first match to South Africa 2-1 at WAFCON and it was the second straight defeat suffered in competitive ties against the Bayana Bayana team that defeated them 4-2 in Lagos at the Aisha Buhari Cup. The two remaining group games were won as Falcons beat Botswana 2-0 and Burundi 4-0. In the quarters, the team again struggled before beating Cameroon 1-0 but in the semis, the host team Morocco edged out Falcons in a tense encounter in which the Nigerian ladies played with nine players for over 50 minutes against Morocco’s 11. Nigeria lost on penalties after Ifeoma Onumonu missed her kick.

The fighting spirit of the Falcons after the two red cards is commendable just as it is important to mention that keeping Gift Monday on the bench for 90 minutes was strange. Waldrum did not include Gift in the original squad until the outcry of stakeholders about the ability of the lass who hit the cross bar during extra time to record the best chance of both sides in 90 minutes.

The team fought well as nine-time champions but it must be emphasized that the investment on Waldrum is a waste of money by the Nigeria Football Federation because many Nigerians can do a better job. The Onome Ebi-led team deserves commendation for getting a World Cup ticket and it is important to prepare well to also bridge the gap between the top nations and Nigeria. In 17 World Cup matches since 1999, Nigeria has won only two against Canada in 2011 and North Korea in 2019. There should be a deliberate attempt to strengthen the team for the World Cup looking at the weak areas in the last couple of matches in which agility and pace were serious issues.

After the semis ouster, it was indeed a show of shame as the Falcons boycotted their first training session in Casablanca due to unpaid bonuses and allowances. Happening at a time one thought the country or the federation had gone past issues like this, many stakeholders were stunned that the most successful team in the country’s football history could be subjected to such torture.

Some ignorant people were putting the blame on the sports ministry in what sparks political motives but obviously the federation is responsible for all that concerns all national football teams. NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, on many occasions said courtesy of numerous sponsors, the body is 90 per cent self-sufficient. It is however funny that the same NFF is waiting for the Federal Government or blaming the ministry over the failure to pay the Falcons. Super Eagles are also being owed bonuses and allowances but it is sad that the NFF took some state FA chairmen and their family members to Morocco all in a bid to woo votes (third term?) for the elections slated for September.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...