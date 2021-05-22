Galtier: Lille’s miracle worker’s last leap to glory in France

When Lille sold their prized striker from Nigeria Victor Osimhen to Napoli last season, not many pundits expected them to be quite competitive but the magician Christophe Galtier is leading his Red Army to their first Ligue 1 title in so many years. Only one victory is separating them and the title; if they beat Angers on Saturday, they will be completing one of the remarkable seasons in recent years where high-spenders Paris Saint Germain will be beaten to Ligue 1 title. Galtier ’s men are leading Ligue 1 table with 80 points, one more than illustrious PSG who have 79, and the Red Army know they can’t afford to slip; even a draw could make them lose the title.

Under Galtier, Lille defensive output has been exceptional; they’ve been supremely well organized and coached to remain compact horizontally and vertically to stifle opponents. Doing a fine job of restricting opponents and limiting the amount of quality chances they face. Lille’s aptitude in this regard is highlighted by the fact they boast the best defensive record in Ligue 1.

They have let in just 22 goals in 37 games. The exceptional Mike Maignan in goal has been ably supported by the brilliant central defensive partnership of Sven Botman and the experience Jose Fonte, who have formed a formidable duo and lead by example with authority. They’re then well-equipped in the full-back areas, as Zeki Celik is the first choice right-back while Domagoj Bradaric and Reinildo have shared the left-back duties. By the numbers, their collective excellence is evidenced by the fact they’ve faced the fewest shots in Ligue 1 (206), made the fourth most interceptions (1058) and have conceded the least goals. They wouldn’t have waited till the last day to be crowned the champions if they had beaten Saint-Étienne last week but the coach said there would not be room for mistakes against Angers. “We were probably caught up in the stakes”, the coach said. ‘As the game went on, it started to balance out.

We didn’t play the game we expected. We’ll have to master our subject better in the last game’. That will be tough which means that Lille is focused on winning against Angers. The win will mean so much more to Lille and other clubs that have tried to end the PSG’s run at the top of the Ligue 1 for a long while now. It is safe to say that Lille is the favourite to win. Angers have lost four of their last five games while Lille is unbeaten over their last five with three wins sandwiched between two draws. So, will the miracle worker complete his magic and lead Lille to their fourth Ligue 1 title and first in one decade.

