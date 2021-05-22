Back Page Columnist

Galtier: Lille’s miracle worker’s last leap to glory in France

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

When Lille sold their prized striker from Nigeria Victor Osimhen to Napoli last season, not many pundits expected them to be quite competitive but the magician Christophe Galtier is leading his Red Army to their first Ligue 1 title in so many years. Only one victory is separating them and the title; if they beat Angers on Saturday, they will be completing one of the remarkable seasons in recent years where high-spenders Paris Saint Germain will be beaten to Ligue 1 title. Galtier ’s men are leading Ligue 1 table with 80 points, one more than illustrious PSG who have 79, and the Red Army know they can’t afford to slip; even a draw could make them lose the title.

Under Galtier, Lille defensive output has been exceptional; they’ve been supremely well organized and coached to remain compact horizontally and vertically to stifle opponents. Doing a fine job of restricting opponents and limiting the amount of quality chances they face. Lille’s aptitude in this regard is highlighted by the fact they boast the best defensive record in Ligue 1.

They have let in just 22 goals in 37 games. The exceptional Mike Maignan in goal has been ably supported by the brilliant central defensive partnership of Sven Botman and the experience Jose Fonte, who have formed a formidable duo and lead by example with authority. They’re then well-equipped in the full-back areas, as Zeki Celik is the first choice right-back while Domagoj Bradaric and Reinildo have shared the left-back duties. By the numbers, their collective excellence is evidenced by the fact they’ve faced the fewest shots in Ligue 1 (206), made the fourth most interceptions (1058) and have conceded the least goals. They wouldn’t have waited till the last day to be crowned the champions if they had beaten Saint-Étienne last week but the coach said there would not be room for mistakes against Angers. “We were probably caught up in the stakes”, the coach said. ‘As the game went on, it started to balance out.

We didn’t play the game we expected. We’ll have to master our subject better in the last game’. That will be tough which means that Lille is focused on winning against Angers. The win will mean so much more to Lille and other clubs that have tried to end the PSG’s run at the top of the Ligue 1 for a long while now. It is safe to say that Lille is the favourite to win. Angers have lost four of their last five games while Lille is unbeaten over their last five with three wins sandwiched between two draws. So, will the miracle worker complete his magic and lead Lille to their fourth Ligue 1 title and first in one decade.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Why are 2012 occupiers now dumb?

Posted on Author IKE ABONYI

“If your government keep making big mistakes and in return you keep supporting your government, then you are the biggest mistake for your country! Do not confuse government with country. Loyalty to government is not patriotism, patriotism is loyalty to country.” – Turkish Playwright Mehmet Murat Idam The word occupier means so many things to […]
Back Page Columnist

Broken tongues

Posted on Author KASSIM-AFEGBUA

If I am told there is a “democratically elected” president in Nigeria in the last 10 days since the #EndSARS protest began, I will surely express some doubt. I am not just wondering how a supposedly elected president would keep mum when the country he was elected to preside is on fire, but I am […]
Back Page Columnist

A fraud on our collective humanity

Posted on Author Dakuku Peterside

Dakuku Peterside   It was a compelling story – a story that showcases the best and worst in us. This story calls for genuine sober reflection on our collective consciousness and the need for a social renaissance on our cherished ethical and moral values as a society.   In 2006, an 11-year-old girl and her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica