Gambari, govs, ministers, IG parley on S’West security

Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the level of violence which characterised the #End- SARS protests in the South- West, especially in Lagos State, the government, yesterday, took steps to improve security in the region.

This formed the fulcrum of deliberations at a meeting of governors, ministers and traditional rulers from the South-West, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as well as the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, in Lagos.

The stakeholders’ meeting was held at the Government House, Ikeja. At the meeting, the traditional rulers blamed the violence from the hijacked protests against police brutality which led to wanton destruction of lives and billions naira worth of property on the political class.

The traditional rulers said the devastation and destruction experienced in the region were caused by politicians, who refused to empower the jobless youths and allowed them to be used as tools for the nefarious acts.

According to them, the political leaders don’t get in touch with the citizens because they are too far away from the traditional rulers, but only meet them once in four years during electioneering.

At the meeting were Governors Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Also at the meeting were the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora; Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

Speaking on the communiqué issued after the meeting, the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Akerodolu, expressed appreciation to President Muahmmadu Buhari and his administration on the Federal Government’s response to the initial demands of the #EndSARS demonstrators and for the President’s firm handling of the aftermath of the protest.

He said the governors and the ministers in the region endorsed the call by traditional rulers for regular consultations with state governors and federal authorities on the challenges facing the states and for appropriate recognition of their roles in the Constitution.

Akeredolu added that the security architecture of the country needed to be overhauled to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country.

The Ondo State governor disclosed that stakeholders also requested for more police presence in communities in the South-West states.

The communiqué was signed by Governor Akeredolu and Ooni of Ife, HRM Enitan Ogunwusi.

According to the communiqué, the meeting unanimously agreed that the genuine protests by the youth calling for the end of police brutality were hijacked.

The communiqué reads in part: “While there are legitimate concerns contained in the initial #End- SARS movement, these have been hijacked by criminals and other elements with ulterior and negative forces and degenerated into anarchy.

There is a need to undertake preventive actions aimed at prevention of repeat of what happened in the country following the #EndSARS demonstrators. “The security architecture of the country requires adjustment to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country.

“Security needs to be strengthened in all states. We wish to encourage the Nigeria Police by responding to their needs and appeal to them to do more to protect lives and properties and enhance security all over the country.

“We call for specific measures and proposals to repair damage done to the physical infrastructure and economic assets of the South-West. Review of reports of constitutional conferences, including 2014 National Conference, and implement some of the recommendations, especially with reference to security, economy, equal treatment for citizens all over the country.”

The meeting also identified the prolonged closure of the borders as one of the reasons for the violent protests, saying that the closure caused economic difficulties and should be re-examined to alleviate problems of the people in the border communities and inflation in prices of some essential commodities.

It added: “There is a need to review the closure and permit resumption of economic and trading activities.” The governors and ministers also called for a comprehensive programme that addresses youth employment and empowerment.

The ministers, governors and the traditional rulers said the curriculum of tertiary institutions should be reviewed, with emphasis placed on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

“We recognize the damaging and negative impact of fake/false news and worry about its destructive and dangerous potency of fake news. We call on the Federal Government to use the instrumentality of existing laws and those regulations bench-marked from other countries to provide safeguards against the spread of fake news. 2015 Cyber Act will also be fully used,” the communiqué added.

The meeting also appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that technology is used effectively for the advancement of the Nigerian security and not its destruction, by working with the technology cum social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

It added: “The regime of checks and gatekeeping should be fully employed. We urge that every effort should be made to resolve the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government so that students can return to school in earnest.”

Speaking on factors responsible for the mayhem in the region, Oba Ogunwusi said politicians were too far away from the traditional rulers despite their roles in society. According to the monarch, most of the politicians only meet the traditional rulers every four years during electioneering.

He, therefore, urged the governors and politicians from the region to close the gap between them and the traditional rulers in order to appreciate what the citizens are going through to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

On his part, the Alaafin of Oyo, HRM Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, renewed call for restructuring.

According to him, the security challenges confronting the nation are too complicated and complex. The Alaafin then urged the country to consider decentralising the structure to enable the regions to handle their complex challenges based on their peculiarities.

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu said both the states and the Federal Government must take the issue of youth empowerment seriously.

According to him, a situation where only two per cent of graduates get jobs yearly while the remaining 98 per cent are left jobless will continue to threaten the security architecture of a given state. In his closing remarks, Governor Makinde appealed to the Federal Government to deal with the security issue with view a to addressing the root cause of the crisis.

The governor added that irrespective of the party differences, the country’s challenges must not be allowed to continue.

Earlier in his remarks, Gambari acknowledged that the youth have been ignored for so long and “we can no longer afford to do so”. He promised that the government would make efforts to include youths in governance and maximise their participation.

The Chief of Staff said President Buhari was aware of the level of destruction when the peaceful protest was hijacked by those with criminal intent on destroying businesses, public and private institutions which were set ablaze and vandalised.

Gambari said the political class must go beyond the lip service and equip the young people with skills that would make them competitive in market. He added: “The purpose of this engagement is to find out what the federal and state governments have done and can do.

The Buhari administration is set to address what brought us to this level. “The government is committed to police reform and community policing that can resolve some of our issues.”

