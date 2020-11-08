Gambari, IGP, others meet S’East govs, leaders on Igbo grievances, national question

A Special Presidential Delegation led by Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari, Prof. Agboola Gambari, met South East Governors and other Igbo leaders in Enugu on Saturday in a bid to ascertain their general grievances and suggestions towards achieving peace and unity in the country.

The visit was aftermath of the recent youths’ #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by the Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, the Igbo leaders requested a joint operation into all the forests in South East in order to flush out criminals and killer herdsmen with AK-47, while pledging their commitment to continuous coexistence with herdsmen who have been living with them peacefully for years.

“We, Igbo leaders stand for an indivisible and united Nigeria, built on love, fairness, equity and justice. We believe that under this platform, we are bigger and stronger.

“We thank Mr. President for the speed and restraint with which he handled the demand of peaceful #EndSARS protesters, especially his commitment to drive Police Reform and mainstream youth empowerment and also his courage to deal with hoodlums, criminals and those who hijacked the initial protests, to hide under the peaceful protest and kill, maim innocent citizens, security agents and public and private properties,” he said.

The South East governors said they have set up Panels of Enquiry to deal with all infractions of human rights of the people and security agencies, compensation funds for all civilians and security men who lost their lives during the protest; aside from empowerment schemes for the youths.

While thanking President Buhari for great works being done to complete Second Niger Bridge at Onitsha, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the dualized road of Enugu to Port Harcourt and some other projects, the South East leaders appreciated the president as well for his efforts to ensure the election of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as DG of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“We request Mr. President to consider the various presentations of all of us – Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership and the youth groups, and give full support to actualizing genuine demands,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Gambari, who led another Federal Government team, including, the IGP Mohammed Adamu; Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; his Labour and Employment counterpart, Dr. Chris Ngige and other South East ministers; said the essence of their visit was to engage with fellow citizens and leaders of the zone to better understand and hear directly from them with regard to their worries and concerns.

“The strength of our dear nation is rooted in its diversity. Every group and section of Nigeria contributes to making our dear country what it is today and we cannot be what we desire and or aspire to be, while ignoring or leaving behind any part of our country,” he said.

